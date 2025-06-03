Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly giving consideration to making an approach for a 12-goal Championship striker during the summer transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly identified Millwall forward Mihailo Ivanovic as a potential summer transfer target.

Vitor Pereira faces a period of upheaval at Molineux with several of his key players having either left or on the brink of departing the club.

As such, a rebuilding job of sorts will materialise over the coming months with a wide array of new arrivals expected in the West Midlands.

The sale of Matheus Cunha to Manchester United will ultimately lead to Wolves attempting to acquire competition for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

According to journalist Richard Cawley, Wolves have been assessing the capabilities of Ivanovic.

Interest in Ivanovic after impressive first season

Last summer, Millwall committed to paying £2.8m for the relatively-unproven striker who had previously plied his trade at Vojvodina.

Moving to the Championship as a 19-year-old represented a big step-up for the Serbian, yet he was able to showcase his potential.

Contributing 13 goals from 40 appearances in all competitions was an impressive return for a player who also earned his first senior cap with his country.

Ivanovic netted seven times in his final nine league games of the season, largely as a number nine but occasionally from a deeper role.

Although he has a long-term contract at The Den, Millwall will be aware that offers may arrive for a player who has quickly become their most prized asset.

Can Millwall keep Ivanovic?

As it stands, it is claimed that Wolves are merely 'monitoring' Ivanovic, but he would tick a lot of boxes for the Premier League side.

Possessing a physical presence similar to Strand Larsen is the obvious advantageous trait, yet Vitor Pereira may have taken notice of his ability to play as a number 10.

Furthermore, Ivanovic has the profile that Wolves usually try to buy, someone who can develop at the club and be sold for a profit in future years.

The two clubs are no strangers to negotiating deals with Matija Sarkic, who passed away last June, and Luke Cundle having left Wolves for Millwall over the past two years.