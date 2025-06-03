Wolves transfer news: Championship striker 'monitored' by Premier League side after debut 12-goal campaign

By , Senior Reporter
Wolves 'monitoring' 12-goal Championship striker ahead of potential summer bid
© Imago
Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly giving consideration to making an approach for a 12-goal Championship striker during the summer transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly identified Millwall forward Mihailo Ivanovic as a potential summer transfer target.

Vitor Pereira faces a period of upheaval at Molineux with several of his key players having either left or on the brink of departing the club.

As such, a rebuilding job of sorts will materialise over the coming months with a wide array of new arrivals expected in the West Midlands.

The sale of Matheus Cunha to Manchester United will ultimately lead to Wolves attempting to acquire competition for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

According to journalist Richard Cawley, Wolves have been assessing the capabilities of Ivanovic.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen celebrates after his side's match against Ipswich Town, on April 5, 2025© Iconsport

Interest in Ivanovic after impressive first season

Last summer, Millwall committed to paying £2.8m for the relatively-unproven striker who had previously plied his trade at Vojvodina.

Moving to the Championship as a 19-year-old represented a big step-up for the Serbian, yet he was able to showcase his potential.

Contributing 13 goals from 40 appearances in all competitions was an impressive return for a player who also earned his first senior cap with his country.

Ivanovic netted seven times in his final nine league games of the season, largely as a number nine but occasionally from a deeper role.

Although he has a long-term contract at The Den, Millwall will be aware that offers may arrive for a player who has quickly become their most prized asset.

Millwall boss Alex Neil on January 4, 2025© Imago

Can Millwall keep Ivanovic?

As it stands, it is claimed that Wolves are merely 'monitoring' Ivanovic, but he would tick a lot of boxes for the Premier League side.

Possessing a physical presence similar to Strand Larsen is the obvious advantageous trait, yet Vitor Pereira may have taken notice of his ability to play as a number 10.

Furthermore, Ivanovic has the profile that Wolves usually try to buy, someone who can develop at the club and be sold for a profit in future years.

The two clubs are no strangers to negotiating deals with Matija Sarkic, who passed away last June, and Luke Cundle having left Wolves for Millwall over the past two years.

ID:574186:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4551:
Written by
Darren Plant

Click here for more stories about Mihailo Ivanovic

Click here for more stories about Wolverhampton Wanderers

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira on February 22, 2025
Read Next:
Wolves summer transfer window 2025: Top targets, budget, most likely signings
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Mihailo Ivanovic Vitor Pereira Matheus Cunha Jorgen Strand Larsen Matija Sarkic Luke Cundle Football
rhs 2.0
Tables header RHS
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CLiverpool38259486414584
2Arsenal382014469343574
3Manchester CityMan City38218972442871
4Chelsea38209964432169
5Newcastle UnitedNewcastle382061268472166
6Aston Villa38199105851766
7Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest381981158461265
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton38161396659761
9Bournemouth3815111258461256
10Brentford38168146657956
11Fulham38159145454054
12Crystal Palace381314115151053
13Everton381115124244-248
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham381110174662-1643
15Manchester UnitedMan Utd38119184454-1042
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves38126205469-1542
17Tottenham HotspurSpurs38115226465-138
RLeicester CityLeicester3867253380-4725
RIpswich TownIpswich38410243682-4622
RSouthampton3826302686-6012
> Premier League Full Table


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!