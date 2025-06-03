Latest transfer news and rumours: Jamie Vardy wanted by Champions League club, battle for Southampton star

Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including a Champions League club wanting Jamie Vardy and a battle ensuing for a Southampton star.

Departing Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy allegedly has interest in his signature from a club that has qualified for next season's Champions League.

The club legend is leaving the King Power Stadium with 200 goals from 500 games and is now weighing up his next move as a 38-year-old free agent.

Despite his veteran status, there is widespread interest in his signature, and it appears that the former England international is considering a move North of the border.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangers are in contention to add the frontman to their squad for 2025-26.

Reports have indicated that Russell Martin is likely to become the new head coach at Ibrox, tasked with improving their fortunes after a disappointing domestic campaign.

Teams from MLS and Saudi Pro League are seemingly prepared to rival the likes of Rangers, who will start their Champions League campaign at the second qualifying round stage.

Premier League interest in Walker-Peters

Meanwhile, interest is allegedly intensifying as a number of Premier League clubs try to sign Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

The versatile full-back will be departing the Saints after their relegation to the Championship with his contract expiring in June.

As anticipated, there is no shortage of admirers in the England international who ticks several boxes in terms of being capable of playing in several positions and from a squad registrations standpoint.

Nevertheless, according to Football Insider, it is Brighton & Hove Albion who have stepped up their interest in the player.

Brighton will have to fend off interest from other top-flight clubs to wrap up a deal for the 28-year-old, it unclear which clubs are in the race.

Walker-Peters will be ending his five-year stint at St Mary's with 202 appearances to his name, scoring seven times and contributing 12 assists.

Hernandez to move to Middle East?

Meanwhile, AC Milan have reportedly accepted an offer worth in the region of â‚¬35m (£29.5m) for Theo Hernandez.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Al-Hilal are willing to pay that amount of money for the France international.

Romano adds that the left-sided defender is yet to decide whether he wishes to move to the Saudi Pro League or stay in Europe.

Hernandez was a regular for Milan this campaign, making a total of 46 starts in all competitions, but the Italian giants failed to qualify for European competition for 2025-26.

From Al-Hilal's perspective, they are currently in the process of trying to tempt Simone Inzaghi to leave his role as Inter Milan head coach.

Written by
Darren Plant

