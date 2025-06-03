Scottish giants Rangers are reportedly closing in on appointing Leicester City-linked Russell Martin as their new head coach.

The Gers have been on the lookout for a new permanent successor to Philippe Clement since he was relieved of his duties in February.

Club legend Barry Ferguson was placed in interim charge for the final three months of the 2024-25 season, with his departure confirmed prior to their final Scottish Premiership fixture away to Hibernian on May 17.

Rangers announce last week that a US consortium, led by healthcare tycoon Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers Enterprises, has officially completed their takeover of the club, acquired a 51% controlling stake following approval from the Scottish FA.

New sporting director Kevin Thelwell officially began his role at Ibrox on Monday and made it clear that the club's primary focus was on appointing a new head coach.

© IconSport / PA Photos

Rangers' search for new manager "progressing well"

"While there has been significant work going on in the background prior to my arrival, that naturally accelerates from today, and top of the priority list will be the appointment of a new head coach for our men's first team.

"That search has been progressing well, and the club and I look forward to bringing that to a conclusion in the coming days.

"This is a new chapter for Rangers, and while we recognise success won't come easy, our goal is clear: we need to win.

"My focus is on delivering that, with discipline and ambition. We'll give everything to move this club forward as quickly and sustainably as we can."

Rangers are understood to have spoken to several candidates including former manager Steven Gerrard and ex-Real Madrid assistant Davide Ancelotti.

© Imago

Rangers 'closing in' on appointing Martin as new head coach

However, according to multiple reports, including one from Sky Sports News, Rangers have decided to pursue 39-year-old Martin as their new boss.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Rangers are 'closing in' on appointing Martin, who is ready for a new chapter and has already accepted the project at Ibrox, where he made 17 appearances as a player during a brief loan spell in 2018.

Martin, who also earned 29 international caps for Scotland, has been out of work since being sacked by former Premier League side Southampton in December last year and confirmed earlier this year that he has already rejected offers from the UK and abroad, as he has been waiting for the right opportunity to return to management.

Known for a management style built around a controlled, possession-based and attacking philosophy, Martin has built a reputation of working with young players during his previous jobs at Southampton, Swansea City and MK Dons, where he began his coaching career in 2019.

Martin's decision to become Rangers manager comes as a blow to Championship side Leicester City, who had allegedly reached an agreement for the Brighton-born boss to replace Ruud van Nistelrooy.