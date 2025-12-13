Preview: Rangers vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 13 Dec 2025 16:13

Rangers and Hibernian, separated by just two points in the Scottish Premiership table, will clash on Monday night at Ibrox Stadium.

The hosts are fourth in the standings with 26 points from 15 fixtures, while the visitors are fifth in the table with 24 points after 16 games played.

Match preview

Rangers have faced an extremely turbulent 2025-26 campaign, featuring their worst start to a Scottish Premiership campaign since 1978-79, fan protests and the early dismissal of manager Russell Martin.

Martin was appointed as the new Gers boss during the summer, but he failed to have the desired impact at Ibrox, with Rangers recording a miserable five wins, six draws and six defeats in their 17 matches under the former Southampton manager.

That dismal start to the campaign saw Rangers suffer a humiliating elimination from the Champions League in the playoff qualifying round, losing 9-1 on aggregate to Club Brugge, and record just eight points from their opening seven league fixtures - marking their worst start to a Scottish Premiership campaign since 1978-79.

Fans made their negative opinions on the manager and the board clear during that time, and the fan pressure and poor results eventually led to Martin's dismissal after a 1-1 draw with Falkirk, though a managerless Rangers failed to respond in their next match as they scraped a 2-2 draw with Dundee United.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl was then hired as Martin's permanent successor, and the German has struggled to raise Rangers' performances on a consistent basis.

Rohl has won five, drawn three and lost four of his 12 games at the helm, remaining unbeaten in the league - five wins and two draws - while also being eliminated from the Scottish League Cup in the semi-finals and all but eliminated from the Europa League.

The Gers have drawn one and lost five of their six Europa League fixtures, including a particularly disappointing 2-1 defeat to Ferencvaros during midweek, which leaves them 33rd in the standings and six points behind 24th-placed Celtic with just two games left to play.

A similar habit emerged once again in that midweek defeat, with lapses in concentration allowing Ferencvaros - managed by former Celtic star Robbie Keane - to secure a comeback 2-1 victory following Bojan Miovski's stunning scissor-kick to initially give the Gers the lead.

Rohl made it clear in the aftermath of that loss that he expects more consistent performances across the entire 90 minutes from his team, and he will be looking to see that in action when his side play on Monday against Hibernian, who will pose another tough test for the Gers.

A positive for Rangers heading into this encounter is their aforementioned league form under Rohl, as they remain unbeaten under the German with five wins and two draws, while history is also in their favour in this fixture, recording six wins in their last seven home meetings with Hibs.

Hibs are, however, heading into Monday's clash with newly-restored confidence after they snapped their two-game losing streak with a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Falkirk last weekend.

That triumph marks their sixth in 16 Scottish Premiership fixtures this term, alongside six draws and four defeats, resulting in Hibs placing fifth in the standings with 24 points - just two points behind Monday's hosts, who have admittedly played a game fewer than Hibernian.

David Gray's side started their Scottish Premiership campaign in frustrating fashion, winning their opening game 2-1 against Dundee before embarking on a five-game drawing streak that was eventually ended by a devastating 1-0 defeat to rivals Hearts - with Craig Halkett scoring a dramatic 91st-minute winner.

Their frustrations were similarly carried over into European competition, as Hibernian were eliminated from the Europa League qualifiers by Midtjylland in the second round before losing 5-4 on aggregate to Legia Warsaw in the playoff round for the Conference League.

However, Hibernian eventually responded to their early-season shortcomings, recording four wins, one draw and only one loss between matchday eight and 13 of the Scottish Premiership campaign.

While that run was brought to an end with back-to-back defeats in their final two matches of November, Hibernian started December on much stronger footing with a commanding 3-0 win against Falkirk, and Gray will be looking for his side to build on that success on Monday.

A victory could be pivotal in Hibernian's battle to secure a top six finish in the Scottish Premiership this season, as all three points could lift them to seven points clear of seventh-placed Falkirk, while a defeat would potentially see them all out of the top half of the table.

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

W D D W W W

Rangers form (all competitions):

L W D D D W

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

W L L W W D

Hibernian form (all competitions):

W L L W W D

Team News

Rangers remain without the availability of Bailey Rice, Derek Cornelius, John Souttar, Kieran Dowell, Nedim Bajrami, Oliver Antman and Rabbi Matondo for Monday's fixture due to injury problems.

In-form striker Miovski, who has scored three goals in his last two games, is also a doubt for Monday's outing after coming off in the defeat to Ferencvaros with an injury, meaning Youssef Chermiti may lead the line against Hibernian.

Elsewhere, a similar side that secured a 3-0 victory against Kilmarnock last weekend may feature, featuring an attack of Mikey Moore, Mohammed Diomande and Djeidi Gassama behind the Portuguese forward.

As for Hibernian, Alasana Manneh, Jordan Obita, Nicky Cadden, Rudi Molotnikov and Thibault Klidje are all anticipated to miss out through injury.

A strike partnership of Kieron Bowie and Martin Boyle is likely to continue after the pair each scored in the 3-0 win over Falkirk, while Jamie McGrath and Chris Cadden could start from wide positions.

Further back, Daniel Barlaser should start at the base of midfield, shielding a back three of Warren O'Hora, Rocky Kiranga and Jack Iredale.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Meghoma; Barron, Raskin; Gassama, Diomande, Moore; Chermiti

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Kiranga, Iredale; Cadden, Mulligan, Barlaser, Chaiwa, McGrath; Bowie, Boyle

We say: Rangers 2-1 Hibernian

Rangers may be on a low after another demoralising defeat during midweek, but they have been formidable in the league under Rohl and are usually at their best at home, leading us to believe the hosts will claim all three points on Monday.

