Preview: Ferencvaros vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 09 Dec 2025 14:19

Two teams at opposite ends of the Europa League table will come together on Thursday as high-flying Ferencvaros host faltering Rangers.

The hosts are sixth in the table after recording three wins and two draws, while the visitors are 33rd in the standings with just one draw and four defeats.

Match preview

Ferencvaros lifted their seventh straight Hungarian league title last season, securing their place in the Champions League qualifiers at the beginning of this term.

The greens began the campaign by defeating Noah 6-4 in the second qualifying round and Ludogorets 3-0 in the third round, followed by devastatingly losing 5-4 on aggregate to Qarabag in the playoff round, relegating Ferencvaros into the Europa League.

Ferencvaros have impressively rebounded after their elimination from the Champions League, winning three and drawing two of their five league phase fixtures, leaving them sixth in the standings with 11 points and one of only four teams yet to lose in the Europa League.

Alongside their impressive European form, Robbie Keane's side are once again leading the race to lift the Hungarian league title, accumulating 31 points from 16 matches after nine wins, four draws and only three defeats.

Their formidable record across all competitions sees Ferencvaros head into this encounter with three straight wins and four games unbeaten, and they will be confident of further strengthening their top eight hopes in the league phase by claiming all three points against the Gers.

© Imago / Focus Images

In complete contrast to their hosts, Rangers are still yet to win a Europa League match this term, leaving them as one of just five teams yet to do so.

The Gers started the 2025-26 season fighting for their place in the Champions League under new boss Russell Martin, initially progressing past Panathinaikos 3-1 on aggregate in the second round and Viktoria Plzen 4-2 on aggregate in the third round.

However, a 2-1 defeat in the second leg to Viktoria Plzen marked the beginning of Rangers' miserable run in Europe, as the Gers have now failed to win any of their last eight European matches - with seven defeats and one draw.

The defeat to Viktoria Plzen was also one of just several lacklustre results at the beginning of the term for the Gers, with manager Martin failing to make the desired impact at Ibrox, eventually leaving the role after managing five wins, six draws and six defeats from 17 games at the helm.

Danny Rohl has since been appointed as the new Gers boss, and their fortunes appear to be slowly changing for the better.

Rangers have lost just three times under their new manager, while they are undefeated in their last six matches across all competitions, including recording their first point in the Europa League against Braga during that run.

The Gers will be looking to build on that draw and their recent results by recording their first win in the Europa League on Thursday, especially as they aim for a late surge into the top 24 with only three games left to play.

Rangers currently trail 24th-placed Basel by five points, meaning they must secure at least two victories from their final three matches if they are to have any chance of moving into the qualifying places, and they will be aiming to start that on a positive note with three points on Thursday.

Team News

© Imago / Aleksandar Djorovic

Ferencvaros remain without the availability of Habib Maiga, who has been out of action since August due to an injury issue.

Barnabas Varga has been in scintillating scoring form for Ferencvaros this term, scoring 19 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions, including three in five league phase matches, and the hosts will be relying on the striker to make the difference again here.

As for Rangers, Bailey Rice, Derek Cornelius, John Souttar, Kieran Dowell, Nedim Bajrami, Oliver Antman and Rabbi Matondo are all out with injury issues.

Mohammed Diomande will also miss out after receiving a red card in their 1-1 draw with Braga on matchday five, meaning a midfield of Nicolas Raskin, Connor Barron and Thelo Aasgaard is expected to start.

Ferencvaros possible starting lineup:

Dibusz; Cisse, Raemaekers, Szalai; Makreckis, Zachariassen, Keita, Kanichowsky, Cadu; Varga, Yusuf

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Meghoma; Raskin, Barron; Gassama, Aasgaard, Danilo; Miovski

We say: Ferencvaros 2-1 Rangers

Ferencvaros have been impressive in the Europa League this term, while Rangers are still yet to win a match in the league phase and have failed to win any of their last eight games in European competition. With that in mind, we are backing the hosts to claim all three points.

