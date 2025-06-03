Marcus Rashford: Man United forward could be offered surprise Serie A escape route as 'shock' transfer emerges

'Shock' transfer emerges as Rashford could be offered surprise Serie A escape route
© Imago
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be offered a surprise escape route by a Serie A club this summer, according to a report.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could reportedly be offered a surprise escape route by Champions League finalist Inter Milan this summer.

The 27-year-old went public with his desire to pursue a 'new challenge' at the end of last year and subsequently secured a loan move to Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

Rashford contributed with four goals and six assists in 17 appearances for Unai Emery's side, and his resurgence in form was rewarded with a return to Thomas Tuchel's England squad ahead of this month's international break.

It has previously been suggested that Aston Villa could look to sign Rashford on a permanent deal this summer, with Man United holding out for a £40m fee.

However, The Sun claims that the Lions, who narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season, are unlikely to pursue a permanent deal for Rashford due to the player's 'sky-high wages'.

The report adds that Villa are now firmly focused on signing other targets, while they also hope to keep hold of star striker Ollie Watkins, who has been linked with a possible exit from Villa Park.

Marcus Rashford for Manchester United on May 25, 2024© Imago

Inter exploring summer swoop for Rashford?

Rashford is facing an uncertain time at Old Trafford and it is claimed that Man United head coach Ruben Amorim does not see a future for the forward in his first-team squad.

The Englishman's search for a new club is said to have put Serie A giants Inter Milan on red-alert and club chiefs believe that he could be a 'key acquisition' who would 'excite supporters' at San Siro.

Rashford has spent his entire career in England, but sources close to the player claim that the forward is 'open-minded' to a move abroad, aware that several players have thrived in recent years after swapping the Premier League for Serie A.

Although Man United would prefer to sell Rashford this summer and generate funds to put towards new signings, Inter are said to be exploring the option of a 'long-term' loan move.

Rashford has also been regularly linked with a dream move to La Liga champions Barcelona and his agent allegedly held talks with the Catalan club's sporting director Deco last week over a potential summer transfer.

However, Deco has since suggested that Barca's pursuit of Rashford is not imminent as the club are prioritising the futures of players currently at Camp Nou and tying a number of stars down to new contracts over signing new players for Hansi Flick's squad.

