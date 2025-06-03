Tottenham Hotspur are set to undergo major surgery this summer, with players and staff at risk of exits, and the club reportedly decide on what to do with Son Heung-min.

It has been reported that Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min is a candidate to leave the team this summer, with the club keen to generate transfer funds.

Spurs managed to salvage their season following their Europa League triumph against Manchester United in May, winning their first trophy in 17 years while also qualifying for the Champions League.

Despite bringing silverware to the Londoners, boss Ange Postecoglou could soon find himself heading for the exit door, with Brentford's Thomas Frank rumoured to be a possible replacement.

The Australian is not expected to be the only departure, with a number of underperforming players also candidates to leave in the transfer market.

One such candidate could be captain Son, who the Telegraph claim may be on his way out so that Spurs can bring in a fee for the forward before his contract expires at the end of next season.

© Imago

Son's 2024-25 season

Son was not selected in the starting lineup in the Europa League final, as while he struggled with fitness last term, he also found it difficult to impact matches.

The 32-year-old scored just seven goals in the Premier League, his lowest league return since he netted four times for Spurs in 2015-16.

It should be noted that he managed to register nine assists in the top flight in 2024-25 - one short of his best ever total - but his return of 16 direct goal involvements was the joint second worst he has managed in his 10 seasons with the Londoners.

© Imago

Son's legacy at Spurs

Though Son appears to have declined, he has secured his legacy as one of Spurs' finest ever players in the Premier League era.

The South Korean international has scored 172 goals for Tottenham, making him the club's fifth-highest goalscorer in history.

Son will also have the gratitude of fans for staying even when his partner Harry Kane left to join Bayern Munich in 2023, and if he departs, he will be remembered fondly in North London.