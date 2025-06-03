Barcelona 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale for Hansi Flick's side

Barcelona 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs
© Imago
Track all of Barcelona's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Hansi Flick had a successful first season at Barcelona and, while he agonisingly missed out on taking the Spanish team to the Champions League final, he did bring them a double at home, with La Liga and Copa del Rey wins - plus the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona are a young and extremely talented team, so they will not need to add much this off-season, but after conceding seven goals in two games against Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-final, Flick will certainly look for some reinforcements when it comes to the team's defence.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Barcelona's 2025 summer transfer window.


Barcelona confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Barcelona total spend summer 2025: £0m

Barcelona confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Alex Valle (£5m to Como)

Barcelona total income summer 2025: £0m


How much have Barcelona spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Barcelona total spend summer 2025: £0m
Barcelona total income summer 2025: £5m

Barcelona total profit/loss summer 2025: +£5m


Latest Barcelona transfer rumours

You can find a complete list of the latest Barcelona transfer rumours by clicking here.


Barcelona squad

You can view Barcelona's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.


Summer 2025 transfer window key dates

The 2025 summer transfer window officially opened on June 1 after FIFA granted special dispensation to allow clubs competing at the Club World Cup to sign players ahead of the new-look tournament.

That exceptional registration period will close on June 10, before the window reopens again on June 16.

The transfer window will then close on September 1, and remain closed until January.


Bookmark this page!

We will be updating this Barcelona transfer tracker daily throughout the summer transfer window, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates!

