Everyone associated with Manchester United is keen to swiftly move on from a disastrous 2024-25 campaign and an important summer transfer window awaits for head coach Ruben Amorim, as he endeavours to bring back the glory days to Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co are planning to make some much-needed changes to the makeup of Amorim's squad, but just how busy the Red Devils will be remains to be seen.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Man United's top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions for the 2025 summer transfer window.



Man United's budget for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

The financial implications of Man United failing to secure Champions League football for next season are significant, as the Red Devils are understood to have missed out on around £15.7m as well as additional earnings through performance-related bonuses.

As a result, it has been reported that Amorim's spending power might be heavily restricted as Man United will only have a budget of around £100m without player sales.

Man United's budget has increased slightly because of a plethora of cuts made by Ratcliffe, including the latest round of redundancies that has taken the total number of job losses at Old Trafford to about 450.

The 20-time English top-flight champions are expected to generate further funds from a number of player sales, with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund all being linked with permanent exits this summer.

However, Amorim recently stated that his first-team squad is "not going to change so much because we have the financial fair play rules," adding: "We are not allowed to do much this summer, even [if we had qualified for the] Champions League, so we are prepared for that."



Man United's top targets for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

Man United have wasted little time trying to improve Amorim's squad as they announced on the first day of the summer transfer window the arrival of versatile forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £62.5m, agreeing to a structure of payment over two years.

The Red Devils were also hoping to wrap up a deal for Ipswich Town's Liam Delap, but they must now turn to alternative targets as the ex-Man City striker is closing in on a £30m move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Strikers including Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Napoli's Victor Osimhen are all thought to be high on Man United's wishlist, while the likes of former Fulham target man Aleksandr Mitrovic and Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta are also on their radar.

Luring one of the Premier League's standout attackers from last season to Old Trafford, such as Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh or Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi, has also been mooted this summer.

Other positions could be strengthened this summer, but it will depend on whether there are any significant first-team departures that generate substantial funds, which can be put towards a new player who can improve Amorim's squad.



Man United's priority positions for 2025 summer transfer window

© IconSport / PA Photos

Man United spent over £100m on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee across the last two summer windows, but both strikers have failed to reach the heights expected at Old Trafford, hence why Amorim will pursue a new No.9 ahead of next season.

The Red Devils are also believed to be in the market for another attack-minded player, on top of Cunha, and they could be in the market for a new centre-midfielder, as Christian Eriksen is leaving the club upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the month, while Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo are facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford. Captain Bruno Fernandes is set to stay at Old Trafford, though, after turning down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

With Amorim determined to stick with his 3-4-2-1 formation, the Portuguese could look to bolster his options in the wing-back department, and Man United could also be on the lookout to sign a new centre-back having now parted ways with both Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans, the latter of whom has retired.

In addition, Man United have been tipped to delve into the summer market for a new goalkeeper to provide competition for current first-choice shot-stopper Andre Onana.



Man United's most likely signings in 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

Man United may have missed out on Delap, but they have seemingly emerged as the frontrunners to sign Brentford star Mbeumo, who has allegedly decided that he wants to make the move to Old Trafford this summer.

It is understood that Brentford would ask for around £60m to part ways with the 25-year-old attacker, who will soon be entering the final year of his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium and scored 20 Premier League goals last season.

Signing Mbeumo would presumably take up a large chunk of Man United's summer budget, unless there were to come to an agreement with the Bees to pay their asking price in instatements, as they have done with Wolves to sign Cunha.

Aside from Mbeumo, 'likely' summer signings at Old Trafford are at a premium at present, as a lot will depends on potential high-profile departures.

