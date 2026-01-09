Darren Fletcher delivers update on Man United future as Red Devils face major managerial call

By Matt Law | 09 Jan 2026 19:00 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 19:44

Darren Fletcher has revealed that he has not spoken with Manchester United's minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe over his future at the club.

The Scot was appointed Man United's interim head coach following the departure of Ruben Amorim, and he led the team against Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Fletcher will also be in charge when the Red Devils face Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

The 41-year-old has said that he has not been in contact with Ratcliffe to discuss his role, instead dealing with CEO Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox.

"I've not, no [spoke to Ratcliffe]. I speak to Omar and Jason. That's how the processes work. For me, I've been focusing on the job in hand, preparing the team for these two games," Fletcher told reporters during Friday's press conference.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Fletcher will again lead Man United against Brighton

"There's been no thought or conversation about my future. Honestly, the people in Jason and Omar have given me full responsibility to take control of these two games, make my own decisions, lead the team, guide the team, prepare the team, and that's what I've been doing.

"There's been no conversation with anybody outside of those two people in higher-up positions in the club."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the favourite to be appointed interim head coach for the remainder of the season, with a permanent replacement for Amorim then being brought in this summer.

When asked about the importance of the FA Cup, Fletcher said: "It's an important competition and Manchester United is about winning trophies and I think we've had good success in the competition in recent years.

"We won it a couple of years ago, lost in the final. It's an amazing competition. It's the first trophy that I won as a player.

"It's a special tournament and, you know, as in with the season so far, not in Europe, out of the League Cup, Premier League obviously, but it's an opportunity to win and we're giving ourselves every opportunity to win."

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

FA Cup represents Man United's only chance of silverware this season

The FA Cup has taken on added importance for Man United this season due to their absence from Europe and early elimination from the EFL Cup.

The competition presents the Red Devils with their only real chance of winning silverware this season, but Brighton will provide a tough assignment this weekend.