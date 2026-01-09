Man Utd lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for FA Cup third-round clash as Kobbie Mainoo starts

By Ben Knapton | 09 Jan 2026 12:27 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 12:27

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo could be in line for a long-awaited starting role when the Red Devils host Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The England international recovered from a calf injury to come on for the second half of Wednesday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley, replacing Casemiro with 74 minutes gone at Turf Moor.

The latter failed to cover himself in glory during the four-goal thriller, and interim boss Darren Fletcher may very well decide that a rest would do the veteran good, so Mainoo is undoubtedly an option in the middle of the park.

The Red Devils academy graduate and Manuel Ugarte could join forces behind captain Bruno Fernandes, who returned from his own injury in midweek and should be fine to go again after lasting 61 minutes in that game.

The Portuguese should form part of an untouched attacking setup also comprising Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, the latter of whom is bidding to join an exclusive FA Cup club.

Cunha has scored in each of his last four FA Cup games, and he could become just the fifth Premier League player since 1992 to score in five in a row in the competition, after Romelu Lukaku, Wayne Rooney, Darren Bent and Marc Overmars.

Fletcher could be tempted into some changes at the back, though, as the young Ayden Heaven and recently-recovered Lisandro Martinez have played a lot of football in recent weeks, so Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro may step in ahead of Altay Bayindir.

Matthijs de Ligt, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui remain unavailable for the home side.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Bayindir; Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw; Mainoo, Ugarte; Cunha, Fernandes, Dorgu; Sesko