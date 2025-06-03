Track all of Bristol City's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

An encouraging 2024-25 campaign ended in heartache for Bristol City when they were comfortably beaten in the Championship playoff semi-finals against Sheffield United.

Still, the fans have to be pleased with the team's performances overall and there are plenty of positive things to build on during the summer, although they will have to do it without manager Liam Manning after his switch to Norwich City.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Bristol City's summer transfer business.

Bristol City confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Yu Hirakawa (undisclosed from Machida Zelvia)

Bristol City confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Taylor Gardner-Hickman (£1.5m to Birmingham)

Stefan Bajic (free)

Kal Naismith (free)

Ayman Benarous (free)

How much have Bristol City spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Bristol City total spend summer 2025: £0m

Bristol City total income summer 2025: £1.5m

Bristol City total net profit summer 2025: £1.5m



Latest Bristol City transfer rumours

Bristol City squad

