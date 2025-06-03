Bristol City summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale

By
Bristol City 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs
© Imago
Track all of Bristol City's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

An encouraging 2024-25 campaign ended in heartache for Bristol City when they were comfortably beaten in the Championship playoff semi-finals against Sheffield United.

Still, the fans have to be pleased with the team's performances overall and there are plenty of positive things to build on during the summer, although they will have to do it without manager Liam Manning after his switch to Norwich City.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Bristol City's summer transfer business.


Bristol City confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Yu Hirakawa (undisclosed from Machida Zelvia)

Bristol City confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Taylor Gardner-Hickman (£1.5m to Birmingham)
Stefan Bajic (free)
Kal Naismith (free)
Ayman Benarous (free)


How much have Bristol City spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Bristol City total spend summer 2025: £0m

Bristol City total income summer 2025: £1.5m

Bristol City total net profit summer 2025: £1.5m


Latest Bristol City transfer rumours

You can find a complete list of the latest Bristol City transfer rumours by clicking here.


Bristol City squad

You can view Bristol City's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

ID:573983:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2330:
Written by
Vladimir Kovacevic
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
General view of Bristol City's Ashton Gate taken January 2018
Read Next:
Bristol City: Transfer ins and outs - January 2023
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Liam Manning Stefan Bajic Kal Naismith Ayman Benarous Taylor Gardner-Hickman Yu Hirakawa Football
rhs 2.0
Tables header RHS
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CLeeds UnitedLeeds4629134953065100
3Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd462881063362790
5Coventry CityCoventry46209176458669
6Bristol City461717125955468
7Blackburn RoversBlackburn46199185348566
8Millwall461812164749-266
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom4615191257471064
10Middlesbrough461810186456864
11Swansea CitySwansea461710195156-561
12Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds461513186069-958
13Norwich CityNorwich461415177168357
14Watford46169215361-857
15Queens Park RangersQPR461414185363-1056
16Portsmouth461412205871-1354
17Oxford UnitedOxford Utd461314194965-1653
18Stoke CityStoke461215194562-1751
19Derby CountyDerby461311224856-850
20Preston North EndPreston461020164859-1150
21Hull City461213214454-1049
RLuton TownLuton461310234569-2449
RPlymouth ArgylePlymouth461113225188-3746
RCardiff CityCardiff46917204873-2544
> Championship Full Table


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!