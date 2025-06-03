Man United 'contacted' by Italian giants over Hojlund deal

Manchester United transfer news: Italian giants 'make contact' over Rasmus Hojlund deal

Manchester United reportedly receive contact from an Italian club regarding the availability of Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United have reportedly attracted interest from an Italian club who want to sign Rasmus Hojlund.

With a deal having already been announced for Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha, United are well on their way to improving their forward line.

Reports have also indicated that the Red Devils are eager to negotiate a deal for Brentford man Bryan Mbeumo, but there will come a time when they have to facilitate sales for other players.

Jadon Sancho is said to have joined the likes of Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford on the transfer list at Old Trafford for the summer window.

Nevertheless, with Hojlund having largely struggled under Ruben Amorim, there is an acceptance that the Denmark international could leave if a suitable offer is made.

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho on March 16, 2025© Imago

Italian giants up Hojlund interest

According to the Daily Mail, Inter Milan have made contact regarding a deal for Hojlund.

The Champions League runners-up are allegedly eager to determine an asking price for the 22-year-old, who has previously impressed in Italy.

During his time with Atalanta BC, Hojlund contributed 10 goals and four assists from his 34 appearances, earning him a £72m switch to Man United.

Hojlund has scored as a similar rate in the Premier League as his did in Serie A, yet netting just four times in England's top flight during 2024-25 has led to his stock dropping at the Theatre of Dreams.

As it stands, it appears that United are yet to place a specific asking price on Hojlund, instead preferring to invite interest.

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi on April 8, 2025© Imago

Will Hojlund consider Inter switch?

Although Hojlund may ultimately consider returning to Serie A, Inter's alleged interest comes at a time when head coach Simone Inzaghi appears increasingly likely to move to the Saudi Pro League.

That may lead to Hojlund biding his time when Napoli and Juventus have also held an interest in a deal for the player.

From United's perspective, they need to generate funds as soon as possible, particularly now that Chelsea are not activating their £25m option to sign Sancho.

