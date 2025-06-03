Chelsea reportedly make an approach for a Serie A goalkeeper amid uncertainty over his contract situation at his current club.

Chelsea have reportedly signalled their intent to sign a new goalkeeper for the start of next season.

The Blues achieved their objectives for the 2024-25 campaign by qualifying for the Champions League and winning the Conference League.

However, there is the potential for widespread change at Stamford Bridge during the transfer window with Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap in line to join Andrey Santos and Estevao Willian as new additions to the first-team squad.

In other positions, it appeared that Chelsea were more settled, particularly between the sticks where Robert Sanchez impressed during the closing stages of the campaign.

Nevertheless, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are making an effort to sign AC Milan stopper Mike Maignan.

© Imago

Why do Chelsea want Maignan?

The report suggests that Chelsea are interested in taking advantage of the France international's contract situation at San Siro.

Just one year remains on his terms at the Italian giants at a time when Milan have missed out on qualification for European football.

At the age of 29 and as first choice for France, Maignan is arguably at the stage of his career where he will be wanted by many top clubs across the continent.

Chelsea are said to have valued Maignan's qualities for some time and are seemingly now ready to try to tempt Milan into a sale when they will be beginning a new era under Massimiliano Allegri.

© Imago

Unnecessary upheaval?

Given the mistakes that Sanchez has made this season and the criticism that has subsequently followed, many Chelsea fans may be in favour of a change in goalkeeper.

On the flip side, the Spain international kept 10 clean sheets from 32 Premier League appearances in 2024-25 and went someway to salvaging his reputation during the run-in.

Although the plan is to cash in on Djordje Petrovic, the likes of Filip Jorgensen and Mike Penders are already alternatives to Sanchez for the present and future.

Even with Maignan being regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has 49 clean sheets from his 120 outings in Serie A, the money that it will take to sign him could be allocated elsewhere.