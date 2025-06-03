Keep track of every Championship signing and departure during the 2025 summer transfer window with Sports Mole's comprehensive guide.

Championship total spent to date: £18.1m

Championship total received to date: £13.5m

Championship net transfer spend: -£4.6m

Jump to: Birmingham City / Blackburn Rovers / Bristol City / Charlton Athletic / Coventry City / Derby County / Hull City / Ipswich Town / Leicester City / Middlesbrough / Millwall / Norwich City / Oxford United / Portsmouth / Preston North End / Queens Park Rangers / Sheffield United / Sheffield Wednesday / Southampton / Stoke City / Swansea City / Watford / West Bromwich Albion / Wrexham

Chris Davies led Birmingham to a historic season in which the Blues won the League One trophy with an unprecedented haul of 111 points, earning promotion to the Championship in his debut season as a manager.

Birmingham will hope to keep this momentum going into next season and, while the competition will be much tougher, this team has the quality to compete for a high position in the Championship as well, especially if they make the right moves this transfer window.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Birmingham's summer transfer business.

Birmingham confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Phil Neumann (free from Hannover)

Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Â£1.5m from Bristol City)

Alfons Sampsted (Â£1.7m from Twente)

Birmingham confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Grant Hanley (free)

Myung-jae Lee (free)

Lukas Jutkiewicz (retired)

How much have Birmingham spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Birmingham total spend summer 2025: Â£3.2m

Birmingham total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Birmingham total net loss summer 2025: Â£3.2m



Latest Birmingham transfer rumours

Latest Birmingham transfer rumours



Birmingham squad

Birmingham squad



Rovers finished their 2024-25 campaign in the Championship just short of making the playoffs, in seventh place in the standings and only two points behind sixth-placed Bristol City.



Valerien Ismael had a slow start since taking over as manager in February, but he finished the season strongly with four wins in the last five rounds. With that in mind, Blackburn have to feel optimistic going into next season and with a few quality additions, they will hope to compete for promotion.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Blackburn's summer transfer business.

Blackburn confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No new signings yet!

Blackburn confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Jack Vale (free)

Dilan Markanday (free)

Adam Forshaw (free)

Jalil Saadi (free)

Jordan Eastham (free)

Cauley Woodrow (end of loan from Luton Town)

How much have Blackburn spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Blackburn total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Blackburn total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Blackburn total net spend summer 2025: Â£0m



Latest Blackburn transfer rumours

Latest Blackburn transfer rumours



Blackburn squad

Blackburn squad



An encouraging 2024-25 campaign ended in heartache for Bristol City when they were comfortably beaten in the Championship playoff semi-finals against Sheffield United.

Still, the fans have to be pleased with the team's performances overall and there are plenty of positive things to build on during the summer, although they will have to do it without manager Liam Manning after his switch to Norwich City.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Bristol City's summer transfer business.

Bristol City confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Yu Hirakawa (undisclosed from Machida Zelvia)

Bristol City confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Â£1.5m to Birmingham)

Stefan Bajic (free)

Kal Naismith (free)

Ayman Benarous (free)

How much have Bristol City spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Bristol City total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Bristol City total income summer 2025: Â£1.5m

Bristol City total net profit summer 2025: Â£1.5m



Latest Bristol City transfer rumours

Latest Bristol City transfer rumours



Bristol City squad

Bristol City squad



After five seasons in League One, Charlton Athletic will be back in the Championship for the 2025-26 season following their playoff glory in Nathan Jones's first season at the helm. That being said, this is the weakest of the three promoted sides, at least on paper, so Jones will have to make more than a few additions to improve the squad during the summer. Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Charlton's summer transfer business.



Charlton confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Sonny Carey (free from Blackpool)

Charlton confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Thierry Small (undisclosed to Preston North End)

How much have Charlton spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Â£0mÂ£0mÂ£0m

Latest Charlton transfer rumours

Charlton squad

Still no doubt reeling from more Championship playoff heartbreak, Coventry City must begin to look ahead to the 2025-26 campaign, when they will hope to go one better and finally return to the promised land of the Premier League.

Having transformed the club from relegation worriers to promotion contenders following his mid-season arrival, manager Frank Lampard will be confident of pushing for a top-six finish again with a full season and first summer transfer window under his belt.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Coventry's summer transfer business.

Coventry confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Coventry confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Jamie Paterson (free to Plymouth)

Jack Burroughs (free to Northampton)

Fabio Tavares (free to Burton Albion)

Ryan Howley (free)

Cian Tyler (free)

How much have Coventry spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Coventry total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Coventry total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Coventry total net spend summer 2025: Â£0m



Latest Coventry transfer rumours

Latest Coventry transfer rumours



Coventry squad

Coventry squad



It was a long and hard 2024-25 season for Derby County, one in which they, at one stage, seemingly had one foot in League One, only for John Eustace to ultimately steer them to safety by just one point.

That being said, Derby are in for a big rehaul this summer as evidenced by numerous players leaving the club on free transfers almost immediately after the end of the campaign, and Eustace will hope to bring enough quality players to ensure the Rams are not worried about relegation next season.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Derby's summer transfer business.

Derby confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Derby confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (free to MK Dons)

Kemar Roofe (free)

Tyrese Fornah (free)

Tom Barkhuizen (free)

Sonny Bradley (free)

Erik Pieters (free)

Jeff Hendrick (free)

Conor Washington (free)

Rohan Luthra (free)

How much have Derby spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Derby total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Derby total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Derby total net spend summer 2025: Â£0m



Latest Derby transfer rumours

Latest Derby transfer rumours



Derby squad

Derby squad



The 2024-25 Championship season was a turbulent one for Hull City, who managed to avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth after finishing above relegated Luton Town on goal difference alone.



Top of the agenda for this summer will be appointing yet another new manager after getting through two last term, and attention will then no doubt turn to strengthening the playing squad with a view to avoiding such a nail-biting relegation battle in 2025-26.



Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Hull's summer transfer business.

Hull confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Gustavo Puerta (Â£3m from Bayer Leverkusen)

Hull confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Nordin Amrabat (free to Wydad)

Dogukan Sinik (free)

Brandon Fleming (free)

Callum Jones (free)

How much have Hull spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Hull total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Hull total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Hull total net spend summer 2025: Â£0m



Latest Hull transfer rumours

Latest Hull transfer rumours



Hull squad

Hull squad



Leicester City are gearing up for life back in the second tier in 2025-26 following a one-year return to the Premier League, and they will hope to again be among the front-runners for promotion this time around.

However, with threats of points deductions and financial issues hanging over their heads, the futures of their manager, players and team hang in the balance heading into the summer window.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Leicester's summer transfer business.

Leicester confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Leicester confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Daniel Iversen (free to Preston)

Danny Ward (free)

Jamie Vardy (free)

How much have Leicester spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Leicester total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Leicester total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Leicester total net spend summer 2025: Â£0m



Latest Leicester transfer rumours

Latest Leicester transfer rumours



Leicester squad

Leicester squad



Middlesbrough were in the race for the playoffs the entire 2024-25 season, but after a poor run in the final stretch, they finished the campaign 10th in the Championship.

That ultimately cost manager Michael Carrick his job, leaving the club's hierarchy with the task of bringing in a new manager as well as new players this summer in an effort to push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Middlesbrough's summer transfer business.

Middlesbrough confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Middlesbrough confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Anfernee Dijksteel (free)

George Gitau (free)

How much have Middlesbrough spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Middlesbrough total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Middlesbrough total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Middlesbrough total net spend summer 2025: Â£0m



Latest Middlesbrough transfer rumours

Latest Middlesbrough transfer rumours



Middlesbrough squad

Middlesbrough squad



After agonisingly missing out on a Championship playoff spot last season, Millwall will head into the 2025-26 campaign hopeful of making a more successful push for promotion to the Premier League this time around.



However, the Lions have not been able to make the playoffs in the Championship ever since returning from League One eight years ago, and to truly be competitive for promotion, they will need to make a few shrewd moves during the summer.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Millwall's summer transfer business.

Millwall confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Millwall confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Zian Flemming (Â£7m to Burnley)

Aaron Connolly (free)

Murray Wallace (free)

Duncan Watmore (free)

Shaun Hutchinson (free)

How much have Millwall spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Millwall total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Millwall total income summer 2025: Â£7m

Millwall total net profit summer 2025: Â£7m



Latest Millwall transfer rumours

Latest Millwall transfer rumours



Millwall squad

Millwall squad



Liam Manning will take the reins at Norwich City for the 2025-26 campaign looking to re-establish the Canaries as promotion contenders. There is plenty of work to be done on that front after they finished in the bottom half last season, though, meaning that this summer's transfer window is an important one for those at Carrow Road. Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Norwich's summer transfer business.



Norwich confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Jacob Wright (£2.3m from Man City)

Daniel Grimshaw (undisclosed from Plymouth Argyle)

Norwich confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Jonathan Rowe (£14m to Marseille)

Angus Gunn (free)

Jacob Lungi Sorensen (free)

Onel Hernandez (free)

Archie Mair (free)

How much have Norwich spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

£2.3m£14m£11.7m

Latest Norwich transfer rumours

Norwich squad

Oxford United are gearing up for a second successive season in the Championship, having beaten the drop by four points in their first season back in the second tier last term.



The team fired Des Buckingham, who earned them promotion to the Championship, after a string of bad results in December, appointing Gary Rowett as the new manager. Rowett stabilised the situation, ensuring the U's did not go back to League One, so he will now get a chance to improve the team as he wishes this transfer window.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Oxford United's summer transfer business.

Oxford United confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Oxford United confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Max Woltman (free)

Joe Bennett (free)

Josh McEachran (free)

How much have Oxford United spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Oxford United total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Oxford United total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Oxford United total net spend summer 2025: Â£0m



Latest Oxford United transfer rumours

Latest Oxford United transfer rumours



Oxford United squad

Oxford United squad



Portsmouth fans surely expected their team to struggle in the Championship as a newly-promoted team last season, but they probably hoped to secure their first win in the competition before round 10.

Despite these early struggles, Pompey kept faith in John Mousinho and he delivered, saving Portsmouth from relegation as the team finished 16th in the standings; Mousinho will look to strengthen the squad this summer to avoid getting involved in the relegation battle next season.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Portsmouth's summer transfer business.

Portsmouth confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Portsmouth confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Kusini Yengi (free)

Cohen Bramall (free)

Alexander Milosevic (free)

Anthony Scully (free)

Tom Lowery (free)

How much have Portsmouth spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Portsmouth total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Portsmouth total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Portsmouth total net spend summer 2025: Â£0m



Latest Portsmouth transfer rumours

Latest Portsmouth transfer rumours



Portsmouth squad

Portsmouth squad



Preston North End fans will hope for a smoother start to the 2025-26 campaign than 2024-25, when manager Ryan Lowe left the club after only one match. Paul Heckingbottom ultimately led the club to Championship safety, but it was far from straightforward and they will hope that a successful summer transfer window sets them up for a more comfortable campaign this time around. Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Preston's summer transfer business.



Preston confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Daniel Iversen (free from Leicester City)

Jordan Thompson (free from Stoke City)

Pol Valentin (free from Sheffield Wednesday)

Thierry Small (undisclosed from Charlton Athletic)

Preston confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Layton Stewart (free to FC Thun)

Emil Riis (free)

Freddie Woodman (free)

Ryan Ledson (free)

Kian Best (free)

Patrick Bauer (free)

Kian Taylor (free)

How much have Preston spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

£0m£0m£0m

Latest Preston transfer rumours

Preston squad

Queens Park Rangers had one of those easily forgettable 2024-25 seasons, finishing far enough from both the playoffs and the relegation, stuck near the middle of the Championship standings.

Perhaps the most excitement they had came near the end of the season when their manager Marti Cifuentes was put on gardening leave after expressing interest in the West Bromwich Albion vacancy, leaving QPR managerless heading into the summer transfer window.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of QPR's summer transfer business.

QPR confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Karamoko Dembele (Â£2.5 from Brest)

QPR confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Kenneth Paal (free)

How much have QPR spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

QPR total spend summer 2025: Â£2.5m

QPR total income summer 2025: Â£0m

QPR total net loss summer 2025: Â£2.5m



Latest QPR transfer rumours

Latest QPR transfer rumours



QPR squad

QPR squad



After a heartbreaking end to their 2024-25 campaign via the continuation of their playoff curse, Sheffield United will look to pick themselves up, dust themselves off and go again in the push for promotion to the Premier League this term.

Chris Wilder's side were only bettered by centurions Leeds United and Burnley last season, and so will be confident of being among the front-runners again this time around, particularly if they are able to produce a strong summer transfer window.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Sheffield United's summer transfer business.

Sheffield United confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Sheffield United confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

No confirmed departures yet!

How much have Sheffield United spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Sheffield United total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Sheffield United total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Sheffield United total net spend summer 2025: Â£0m



Latest Sheffield United transfer rumours

Latest Sheffield United transfer rumours



Sheffield United squad

Sheffield United squad



The Owls finished last season smack-dab in the middle of the standings, safe from any relegation talks, but too far behind teams in the playoffs race. Danny Rohl, one of the youngest managers in the Championship and the entire EFL, enters his third season at the club and he will be hoping to add a bit of quality this summer so Sheffield Wednesday can get involved in the race for the playoffs next time around. Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Sheffield Wednesday's summer transfer business.



Sheffield Wednesday confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Stuart Armstrong (free)

Ryo Hatsuse (free)

Pol Valentin (free)

Mallik Wilks (free)

Michael Ihiekwe (free)

Marvin Johnson (free)

Ben Hamer (free)

How much have Sheffield Wednesday spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Â£0mÂ£0mÂ£0m

Latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours

Sheffield Wednesday squad

After finishing last season in the Premier League with just 12 points - just one more point than the all-time lowest points record from Derby County's 2007-08 season - Southampton are back in the Championship.

The managerial carousel that saw them go through three different coaches last season did not help the Saints at all, so it is clear that the squad will suffer some major changes this summer under the guidance of new manager Will Still.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Southampton's summer transfer business.

Southampton confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Joshua Quarshie (Â£3.5m from Hoffenheim)

Southampton confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (Â£5.9m to Strasbourg)

How much have Southampton spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Southampton total spend summer 2025: Â£3.5m

Southampton total income summer 2025: Â£5.9m

Southampton total net profit summer 2025: Â£2.4m



Latest Southampton transfer rumours

Latest Southampton transfer rumours



Southampton squad

Southampton squad



Things were rough for Stoke City in the Championship last season as the team was battling to stay up from the very start, causing them to fire two managers before finally appointing Mark Robins in January.

Robins took the Potters to the safe zone and managed to avoid relegation, although it was a close call. Stoke will now look forward to this summer transfer window as they try to refresh the squad to provide Robins with enough firepower to avoid a similar situation to last season.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Stoke's summer transfer business.

Stoke confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Stoke confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Jordan Thompson (free to Preston)

Lynden Gooch (free to Preston)

Michael Rose (free to Preston)

Enda Stevens (free to Preston)

How much have Stoke spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Stoke total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Stoke total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Stoke total net spend summer 2025: Â£0m



Latest Stoke transfer rumours

Latest Stoke transfer rumours



Stoke squad

Stoke squad



After securing a top-half finish in 2024-25, Swansea City fans may have designs on pushing for a playoff place during the upcoming campaign.

Alan Sheehan's side will likely need to strengthen in order for that to become a reality, making the summer transfer window a hugely important once for the South Wales outfit.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Swansea's summer transfer business.

Swansea confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Zeidane Inoussa (Â£5m from Hacken)

Bobby Wales (Â£300k from Kilmarnock)

Swansea confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Joe Allen (retired)

Kristian Pedersen (free)

Cyrus Christie (free)

Jon McLaughlin (free)

Kyle Naughton (free)

How much have Swansea spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Swansea total spend summer 2025: Â£5.3m

Swansea total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Swansea total net loss summer 2025: Â£5.3m



Latest Swansea transfer rumours

Latest Swansea transfer rumours



Swansea squad

Swansea squad



After the unpopular sacking of Tom Cleverley following a largely respectable debut season at the helm, Paulo Pezzolano will lead Watford into the 2025-26 campaign - the club's 18th permanent manager since 2013. Pezzolano may have a tough task just surviving the full season as the team's manager, but he was at least appointed in time to be involved in the summer transfer window and will hope for backing from the club's trigger-happy owners. Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Watford's summer transfer business.



Watford confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Hector Kyprianou (free from Peterborough)

Marc Bola (free from Samsunspor)

Watford confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

How much have Watford spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

£0m£0m£0m

Latest Watford transfer rumours

Watford squad

Ryan Mason will take the reins for West Bromwich Albion as they head into the 2025-26 campaign, hoping to build on the positive elements of last season.

The Baggies suffered plenty of managerial turbulence in 2024-25, but still managed to finish within four points of the playoff spots, and will hope to be in the mix for a top-six finish once against this time around.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of West Brom's summer transfer business.

West Brom confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

West Brom confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Grady Diangana (free)

John Swift (free)

Semi Ajayi (free)

Ted Cann (free)

How much have West Brom spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

West Brom total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

West Brom total income summer 2025: Â£0m

West Brom total net spend summer 2025: Â£0m



Latest West Brom transfer rumours

Latest West Brom transfer rumours



West Brom squad

West Brom squad



For just the second time in the club's history and the first time since the 1970s, Wrexham will play in the second tier of the English football pyramid during the upcoming campaign.

Wrexham's famous owners, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, lifted the Red Dragons from relative obscurity and put them onto the big stage, with the next stop on their Hollywood journey being the Championship.

Led from the bench by Phil Parkinson, Wrexham have now remarkably been promoted three times in a row, reaching the Championship from the National League in a span of just three years.

However, the toughest task yet awaits Parkinson and Wrexham as they prepare for a crucial transfer window, which could very well feature some big names arriving in Wales.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Wrexham's summer transfer business.

Wrexham confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Wrexham confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Sam Dalby (free)

Jordan Davies (free)

Steven Fletcher (free)

Mark Howard (free)

Liam Hall (free)

Bradley Foster (free)

Josh Adam (free)

How much have Wrexham spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Wrexham total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Wrexham total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Wrexham total net spend summer 2025: Â£0m



Latest Wrexham transfer rumours

Latest Wrexham transfer rumours



Wrexham squad

Wrexham squad


