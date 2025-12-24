Preview: Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 24 Dec 2025 11:46 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 11:46

Middlesbrough play host to Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day looking for the win that would strengthen their position in the automatic promotion places.

At a time when the home side sit in second spot in the Championship table, Blackburn are down in 20th despite getting back to winning ways last time out.

Match preview

Having started life at the Riverside Stadium with four successive wins, there was the assumption that Kim Hellberg's fifth victory as Middlesbrough head coach would arrive at Bristol City.

Instead, Boro went down by a 2-0 scoreline at Ashton Gate to see their opponents, who are ninth, move to within nine points of them in the second tier.

Despite still holding a five-point advantage over third. defeat was a reminder that Middlesbrough can ill-afford to rest on their laurels as they bid to earn a return to the Premier League.

At a time when 19 points have been accumulated from their 12 away fixtures, 23 points have been racked up from 10 matches at the Riverside Stadium.

Since losing 4-2 to leaders Coventry City on November 25, Middlesbrough have recorded victories over Derby County and Queens Park Rangers in the North-East.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

As far as Blackburn are concerned, Valerien Ismael has been constantly battling to keep his job at Ewood Park with the club at the wrong end of the standings.

Just six points had been collected from seven matches - including a solitary win - prior to their home fixture with playoff candidates Millwall last weekend.

However, for just the second time this season, Rovers celebrated a league triumph at Ewood Park as they ran out 2-0 victors versus the Lions.

Rovers now have a six-point cushion ahead of the bottom three, while Ismael will take some belief from still only being 10 points adrift of the playoff spots ahead of the midway point of the campaign.

Blackburn's away record in the Championship is also going under the radar with 16 points coming from their 10 matches.

Middlesbrough Championship form:

L W W W W L

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

L D D D L W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Not only will Hellberg revert to a back four, the Middlesbrough boss is also without Riley McGree due to a hamstring injury.

Sverre Nypan or Delano Burgzorg are expected to be drafted into the starting lineup in his place. Morgan Whittaker, meanwhile, is one of the form players in the division with six goals from seven games.

The likes of Dael Fry and Darragh Lenihan are among those who will remain sidelined for this contest.

Aside from Ryan Hedges potentially being recalled on the right flank ahead of Matty Litherland, Ismael could select the same Blackburn XI.

As well as five players being sidelined through injury, Ryan Alebiosu is away with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Brittain, Ayling, Jones, Targett; Browne, Hackney; Whittaker, Nypan; Strelec, Conway

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Pears; Miller, McLoughlin, Pratt; Hedges, Morishita, Tronstad, Pickering; Cantwell; Ohashi, Gudjohnsen

We say: Middlesbrough 3-1 Blackburn Rovers

With Blackburn on a high after their win over Millwall, they will back themselves to earn at least a share of the spoils at the Riverside Stadium. However, given Boro's outstanding home record, we feel that they will get back to winning ways in the North-East.

