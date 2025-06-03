Millwall 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale for Alex Neil's side

By
Millwall 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs
© Imago
Track all of Millwall's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

After agonisingly missing out on a Championship playoff spot last season, Millwall will head into the 2025-26 campaign hopeful of making a more successful push for promotion to the Premier League this time around.

However, the Lions have not been able to make the playoffs in the Championship ever since returning from League One eight years ago, and to truly be competitive for promotion, they will need to make a few shrewd moves during the summer.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Millwall's summer transfer business.


Millwall confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Millwall confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Zian Flemming (£7m to Burnley)
Aaron Connolly (free)
Murray Wallace (free)
Duncan Watmore (free)
Shaun Hutchinson (free)


How much have Millwall spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Millwall total spend summer 2025: £0m

Millwall total income summer 2025: £7m

Millwall total net profit summer 2025: £7m


Latest Millwall transfer rumours

You can find a complete list of the latest Millwall transfer rumours by clicking here.


Millwall squad

You can view Millwall's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

ID:574015:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2225:
Written by
Vladimir Kovacevic
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Burnley head coach Scott Parker on November 30, 2024
Read Next:
Burnley 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Alex Neil Duncan Watmore Zian Flemming Shaun Hutchinson Murray Wallace Aaron Connolly Football
rhs 2.0
Tables header RHS
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CLeeds UnitedLeeds4629134953065100
3Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd462881063362790
5Coventry CityCoventry46209176458669
6Bristol City461717125955468
7Blackburn RoversBlackburn46199185348566
8Millwall461812164749-266
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom4615191257471064
10Middlesbrough461810186456864
11Swansea CitySwansea461710195156-561
12Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds461513186069-958
13Norwich CityNorwich461415177168357
14Watford46169215361-857
15Queens Park RangersQPR461414185363-1056
16Portsmouth461412205871-1354
17Oxford UnitedOxford Utd461314194965-1653
18Stoke CityStoke461215194562-1751
19Derby CountyDerby461311224856-850
20Preston North EndPreston461020164859-1150
21Hull City461213214454-1049
RLuton TownLuton461310234569-2449
RPlymouth ArgylePlymouth461113225188-3746
RCardiff CityCardiff46917204873-2544
> Championship Full Table


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!