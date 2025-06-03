Millwall 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Millwall's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

After agonisingly missing out on a Championship playoff spot last season, Millwall will head into the 2025-26 campaign hopeful of making a more successful push for promotion to the Premier League this time around.



However, the Lions have not been able to make the playoffs in the Championship ever since returning from League One eight years ago, and to truly be competitive for promotion, they will need to make a few shrewd moves during the summer.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Millwall's summer transfer business.

Millwall confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Millwall confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Zian Flemming (£7m to Burnley)

Aaron Connolly (free)

Murray Wallace (free)

Duncan Watmore (free)

Shaun Hutchinson (free)

How much have Millwall spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Millwall total spend summer 2025: £0m

Millwall total income summer 2025: £7m

Millwall total net profit summer 2025: £7m



Latest Millwall transfer rumours

Millwall squad

