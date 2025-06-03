West Brom 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of West Brom's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Ryan Mason will take the reins for West Bromwich Albion as they head into the 2025-26 campaign, hoping to build on the positive elements of last season.

The Baggies suffered plenty of managerial turbulence in 2024-25, but still managed to finish within four points of the playoff spots, and will hope to be in the mix for a top-six finish once against this time around.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of West Brom's summer transfer business.

West Brom confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

West Brom confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Grady Diangana (free)

John Swift (free)

Semi Ajayi (free)

Ted Cann (free)

How much have West Brom spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

West Brom total spend summer 2025: £0m

West Brom total income summer 2025: £0m

West Brom total net spend summer 2025: £0m



Latest West Brom transfer rumours

West Brom squad

