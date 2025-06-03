Hull 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale

By
Hull 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs
© Imago
Track all of Hull's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

The 2024-25 Championship season was a turbulent one for Hull City, who managed to avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth after finishing above relegated Luton Town on goal difference alone.

Top of the agenda for this summer will be appointing yet another new manager after getting through two last term, and attention will then no doubt turn to strengthening the playing squad with a view to avoiding such a nail-biting relegation battle in 2025-26.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Hull's summer transfer business.


Hull confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Gustavo Puerta (£3m from Bayer Leverkusen)

Hull confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Nordin Amrabat (free to Wydad)
Dogukan Sinik (free)
Brandon Fleming (free)
Callum Jones (free)


How much have Hull spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Hull total spend summer 2025: £0m

Hull total income summer 2025: £0m

Hull total net spend summer 2025: £0m


Latest Hull transfer rumours

You can find a complete list of the latest Hull transfer rumours by clicking here.


Hull squad

You can view Hull's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

Written by
Vladimir Kovacevic
General view inside Hull City's MKM Stadium before the match on January 7, 2023
Brandon Fleming Callum Jones Dogukan Sinik Gustavo Puerta Nordin Amrabat
Tables header RHS
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CLeeds UnitedLeeds4629134953065100
3Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd462881063362790
5Coventry CityCoventry46209176458669
6Bristol City461717125955468
7Blackburn RoversBlackburn46199185348566
8Millwall461812164749-266
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom4615191257471064
10Middlesbrough461810186456864
11Swansea CitySwansea461710195156-561
12Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds461513186069-958
13Norwich CityNorwich461415177168357
14Watford46169215361-857
15Queens Park RangersQPR461414185363-1056
16Portsmouth461412205871-1354
17Oxford UnitedOxford Utd461314194965-1653
18Stoke CityStoke461215194562-1751
19Derby CountyDerby461311224856-850
20Preston North EndPreston461020164859-1150
21Hull City461213214454-1049
RLuton TownLuton461310234569-2449
RPlymouth ArgylePlymouth461113225188-3746
RCardiff CityCardiff46917204873-2544
> Championship Full Table


