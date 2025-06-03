Hull 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Hull's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

The 2024-25 Championship season was a turbulent one for Hull City, who managed to avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth after finishing above relegated Luton Town on goal difference alone.



Top of the agenda for this summer will be appointing yet another new manager after getting through two last term, and attention will then no doubt turn to strengthening the playing squad with a view to avoiding such a nail-biting relegation battle in 2025-26.



Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Hull's summer transfer business.

Hull confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Gustavo Puerta (£3m from Bayer Leverkusen)

Hull confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Nordin Amrabat (free to Wydad)

Dogukan Sinik (free)

Brandon Fleming (free)

Callum Jones (free)

How much have Hull spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Hull total spend summer 2025: £0m

Hull total income summer 2025: £0m

Hull total net spend summer 2025: £0m



Latest Hull transfer rumours

You can find a complete list of the latest Hull transfer rumours by clicking here.



Hull squad

You can view Hull's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

