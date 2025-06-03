Coventry 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Coventry's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Still no doubt reeling from more Championship playoff heartbreak, Coventry City must begin to look ahead to the 2025-26 campaign, when they will hope to go one better and finally return to the promised land of the Premier League.

Having transformed the club from relegation worriers to promotion contenders following his mid-season arrival, manager Frank Lampard will be confident of pushing for a top-six finish again with a full season and first summer transfer window under his belt.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Coventry's summer transfer business.

Coventry confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Coventry confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Jamie Paterson (free to Plymouth)

Jack Burroughs (free to Northampton)

Fabio Tavares (free to Burton Albion)

Ryan Howley (free)

Cian Tyler (free)

How much have Coventry spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Coventry total spend summer 2025: £0m

Coventry total income summer 2025: £0m

Coventry total net spend summer 2025: £0m



Latest Coventry transfer rumours

Coventry squad

