The Owls finished last season smack-dab in the middle of the standings, safe from any relegation talks, but too far behind teams in the playoffs race. Danny Rohl, one of the youngest managers in the Championship and the entire EFL, enters his third season at the club and he will be hoping to add a bit of quality this summer so Sheffield Wednesday can get involved in the race for the playoffs next time around. Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Sheffield Wednesday's summer transfer business.
Sheffield Wednesday confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025
No confirmed signings yet!
Sheffield Wednesday confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025
Stuart Armstrong (free)
Ryo Hatsuse (free)
Pol Valentin (free)
Mallik Wilks (free)
Michael Ihiekwe (free)
Marvin Johnson (free)
Ben Hamer (free)
How much have Sheffield Wednesday spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?
Sheffield Wednesday total spend summer 2025: Â£0m Sheffield Wednesday total income summer 2025: Â£0m Sheffield Wednesday total net spend summer 2025: Â£0m
Latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours
Sheffield Wednesday squad
