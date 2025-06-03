Sheffield Wednesday 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale for Danny Rohl's side

Sheffield Wednesday 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs
Track all of Sheffield Wednesday's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

The Owls finished last season smack-dab in the middle of the standings, safe from any relegation talks, but too far behind teams in the playoffs race. Danny Rohl, one of the youngest managers in the Championship and the entire EFL, enters his third season at the club and he will be hoping to add a bit of quality this summer so Sheffield Wednesday can get involved in the race for the playoffs next time around. Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Sheffield Wednesday's summer transfer business.


Sheffield Wednesday confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025


No confirmed signings yet!

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Stuart Armstrong (free)

Ryo Hatsuse (free)

Pol Valentin (free)

Mallik Wilks (free)

Michael Ihiekwe (free)

Marvin Johnson (free)

Ben Hamer (free)


How much have Sheffield Wednesday spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?


Sheffield Wednesday total spend summer 2025: Â£0m Sheffield Wednesday total income summer 2025: Â£0m Sheffield Wednesday total net spend summer 2025: Â£0m


Latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours


You can find a complete list of the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours by clicking here.


Sheffield Wednesday squad


You can view Sheffield Wednesday's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

