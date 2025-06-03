Portsmouth 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale for John Mousinho's side

Track all of Portsmouth's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Portsmouth fans surely expected their team to struggle in the Championship as a newly-promoted team last season, but they probably hoped to secure their first win in the competition before round 10.

Despite these early struggles, Pompey kept faith in John Mousinho and he delivered, saving Portsmouth from relegation as the team finished 16th in the standings; Mousinho will look to strengthen the squad this summer to avoid getting involved in the relegation battle next season.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Portsmouth's summer transfer business.

Portsmouth confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Portsmouth confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Kusini Yengi (free)

Cohen Bramall (free)

Alexander Milosevic (free)

Anthony Scully (free)

Tom Lowery (free)

How much have Portsmouth spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Portsmouth total spend summer 2025: £0m

Portsmouth total income summer 2025: £0m

Portsmouth total net spend summer 2025: £0m



Latest Portsmouth transfer rumours

You can find a complete list of the latest Portsmouth transfer rumours by clicking here.



Portsmouth squad

You can view Portsmouth's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

