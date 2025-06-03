Track all of Real Madrid's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

After failing to win any of the three major trophies last season, Carlo Ancelotti's era at Real Madrid came to an end, with the Italian manager leaving to take over Brazil's national team.

Real Madrid have already prepared his replacement, with Xabi Alonso taking the reins of the team after a successful stint at Bayer Leverkusen. All in all, this will be a turbulent summer for Los Blancos, who will likely be very active in the transfer market.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Real Madrid's 2025 summer transfer window.



Real Madrid confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Dean Huijsen (£50m from Bournemouth)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.3m from Liverpool)

Real Madrid total spend summer 2025: £58.3m

Real Madrid confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Luka Modric (free)

Lucas Vazquez (free)

Jesus Vallejo (free)

Real Madrid total income summer 2025: £0m



How much have Real Madrid spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Real Madrid total spend summer 2025: £58.3m

Real Madrid total income summer 2025: £0m

Real Madrid total profit/loss summer 2025: -£58.3m



Latest Real Madrid transfer rumours

You can find a complete list of the latest Real Madrid transfer rumours by clicking here.



Real Madrid squad

You can view Real Madrid current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.



Summer 2025 transfer window key dates

The 2025 summer transfer window officially opened on June 1 after FIFA granted special dispensation to allow clubs competing at the Club World Cup to sign players ahead of the new-look tournament.

That exceptional registration period will close on June 10, before the window reopens again on June 16.

The transfer window will then close on September 1, and remain closed until January.



Bookmark this page!

We will be updating this Real Madrid transfer tracker daily throughout the summer transfer window, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates!

