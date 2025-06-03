Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo supposedly wants a staggering quintuple-your-money deal if he is to join Manchester United this summer.

Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo would reportedly be after a staggering quintuple-your-money contract to make the move to Manchester United this summer.

Despite apparent interest from Newcastle United and Arsenal, both of whom could have offered him Champions League football, the attacker has supposedly set his sights on joining the Red Devils.

However, there are still a few hurdles for Man United to clear before they can celebrate the signing of Mbeumo, as terms have not been agreed with either the player or Brentford just yet.

Striking an accord with the Cameroon international would ostensibly not be a huge issue given his desire to represent the club, but according to The Times - via Sky Sports News - it will not be that simple.

Mbeumo is said to be earning £50,000 a week under the terms of his Brentford contract - which runs until next summer with an option until 2027 - but he is prepared to demand a huge £250,000 weekly salary at Old Trafford.

Mbeumo 'wants £200k wage increase' at Man United

© Imago

Whether the Red Devils are prepared to bow to Mbeumo's demands remains to be seen, but they are supposedly 'getting encouragement' that he wants to represent the 20-time English champions.

As a result, Man United are expected to make a formal approach to Brentford over a deal for the 25-year-old in the coming days, and the capital outfit are prepared to listen to offers of £60m or above.

Bees boss Thomas Frank has warned interested parties that Mbeumo will not come on the cheap, but his side are not in a strong negotiating position given that he could leave for nothing in 2026 if his 12-month option is not activated.

The Cameroonian has gone from strength to strength during his four seasons in the Premier League and netted 20 top-flight goals last term; only Mohamed Salah (29), Alexander Isak (23) and Erling Haaland (22) managed more.

In total, Mbeumo has amassed 70 goals and 51 assists in 242 matches for Brentford in all competitions since his 2019 arrival from Troyes, whom the West London club paid just £5.5m for his signature.

How Man United can raise funds for Mbeumo's wage demands

© Imago

According to figures from Capology, a £250k-a-week wage would already make Mbeumo Man United's joint third-highest earner, level with Mason Mount and only behind Bruno Fernandes (£300k) and Casemiro (£350k).

Fernandes's decision to reject Al-Hilal - which he confirmed on Tuesday - brings huge on-field benefits for Ruben Amorim, although they will miss out on a possible £100m transfer fee and also be unable to get his wages off the books.

However, Fernandes staying at the Theatre of Dreams and Matheus Cunha joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers could trigger a few exits, namely Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Furthermore, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof are already confirmed to be on the way out, so Man United and Mbeumo should ultimately have no problem coming to a swift contract agreement.