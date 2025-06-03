Blackburn 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Blackburn's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Rovers finished their 2024-25 campaign in the Championship just short of making the playoffs, in seventh place in the standings and only two points behind sixth-placed Bristol City.



Valerien Ismael had a slow start since taking over as manager in February, but he finished the season strongly with four wins in the last five rounds. With that in mind, Blackburn have to feel optimistic going into next season and with a few quality additions, they will hope to compete for promotion.

Blackburn confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No new signings yet!

Blackburn confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Jack Vale (free)

Dilan Markanday (free)

Adam Forshaw (free)

Jalil Saadi (free)

Jordan Eastham (free)

Cauley Woodrow (end of loan from Luton Town)

How much have Blackburn spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Blackburn total spend summer 2025: £0m

Blackburn total income summer 2025: £0m

Blackburn total net spend summer 2025: £0m



