Blackburn 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale for Valerien Ismael's side

By
Blackburn 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs
© Imago
Track all of Blackburn's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Rovers finished their 2024-25 campaign in the Championship just short of making the playoffs, in seventh place in the standings and only two points behind sixth-placed Bristol City.

Valerien Ismael had a slow start since taking over as manager in February, but he finished the season strongly with four wins in the last five rounds. With that in mind, Blackburn have to feel optimistic going into next season and with a few quality additions, they will hope to compete for promotion.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Blackburn's summer transfer business.


Blackburn confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No new signings yet!

Blackburn confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Jack Vale (free)
Dilan Markanday (free)
Adam Forshaw (free)
Jalil Saadi (free)
Jordan Eastham (free)
Cauley Woodrow (end of loan from Luton Town)


How much have Blackburn spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Blackburn total spend summer 2025: £0m

Blackburn total income summer 2025: £0m

Blackburn total net spend summer 2025: £0m


Latest Blackburn transfer rumours

You can find a complete list of the latest Blackburn transfer rumours by clicking here.


Blackburn squad

You can view Blackburn's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

ID:573981:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2203:
Written by
Vladimir Kovacevic
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira in December 2024.
Read Next:
How many changes? Blackburn, Wolves announce teams for FA Cup tie
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Valerien Ismael Jack Vale Dilan Markanday Adam Forshaw Cauley Woodrow Football
rhs 2.0
Tables header RHS
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CLeeds UnitedLeeds4629134953065100
3Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd462881063362790
5Coventry CityCoventry46209176458669
6Bristol City461717125955468
7Blackburn RoversBlackburn46199185348566
8Millwall461812164749-266
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom4615191257471064
10Middlesbrough461810186456864
11Swansea CitySwansea461710195156-561
12Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds461513186069-958
13Norwich CityNorwich461415177168357
14Watford46169215361-857
15Queens Park RangersQPR461414185363-1056
16Portsmouth461412205871-1354
17Oxford UnitedOxford Utd461314194965-1653
18Stoke CityStoke461215194562-1751
19Derby CountyDerby461311224856-850
20Preston North EndPreston461020164859-1150
21Hull City461213214454-1049
RLuton TownLuton461310234569-2449
RPlymouth ArgylePlymouth461113225188-3746
RCardiff CityCardiff46917204873-2544
> Championship Full Table


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!