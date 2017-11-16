Atletico president: 'Griezmann wants to stay'

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo insists that Antoine Griezmann "wants to stay" at the club amid speculation linking him with Barcelona and Manchester United.

Griezmann has regularly been linked with a move away from the capital outfit in recent transfer windows and was thought to be on the verge of joining Manchester United during the summer, only to commit his future to Atletico after they were hit with a transfer ban.

Barcelona are now understood to be leading the way for his signature, with reports claiming that they have agreed a £90m deal in principle to sign the France international.

However, Cerezo has refuted those rumours and insists that the 26-year-old is happy at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"He wants to stay here. That is what he is saying and nowhere has he said he wants to leave us, in fact he has said the opposite. He has a contract with Atletico," he told Europa Press.

Griezmann has scored just three goals in 13 appearances across all competitions for Atletico this season.