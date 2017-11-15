Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann admits that his side are having "problems" due to their lack of goals in recent matches.

Diego Simeone's side currently sit fourth in the Liga table, eight points adrift of leaders Barcelona having won just two of their last nine games across all competitions.

Atletico have failed to score more than one goal in any of those games and have scored multiple times in a match on just four separate occasions so far this season, causing them to draw nine of their 16 outings across all competitions.

"It's a game to win, in the new stadium people will come into it with great enthusiasm. It is a very important game for the fans and for the club," he told La Liga.

"These are very nice games to play in, where I always try to help the team. They are very important games when you win and also when you lose because you always learn something.

"We are having problems. During the week in training, the goals flow easily but then in the game not so much, but we have to continue working, believing in the coach and our teammates. Defensively we are well and we only need luck in the front. We have to work and improve."

The match will be the first time that Atletico have welcomed Real Madrid to their new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.