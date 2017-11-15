Antoine Griezmann admits Atletico Madrid "problems"

Griezmann admits Atletico
© SilverHub
Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann admits that his side are having "problems" due to their lack of goals in recent matches.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 20:22 UK

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has admitted that his side are having "problems" this season ahead of their derby match with Real Madrid on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's side currently sit fourth in the Liga table, eight points adrift of leaders Barcelona having won just two of their last nine games across all competitions.

Atletico have failed to score more than one goal in any of those games and have scored multiple times in a match on just four separate occasions so far this season, causing them to draw nine of their 16 outings across all competitions.

"It's a game to win, in the new stadium people will come into it with great enthusiasm. It is a very important game for the fans and for the club," he told La Liga.

"These are very nice games to play in, where I always try to help the team. They are very important games when you win and also when you lose because you always learn something.

"We are having problems. During the week in training, the goals flow easily but then in the game not so much, but we have to continue working, believing in the coach and our teammates. Defensively we are well and we only need luck in the front. We have to work and improve."

The match will be the first time that Atletico have welcomed Real Madrid to their new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Read Next:
Barca 'holding secret Griezmann talks'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Diego Simeone, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Gareth Bale after Real Madrid's Champions League final victory over Juventus on June 6, 2017
Real Madrid 'lower Gareth Bale asking price to £62m'
 Cristiano Ronaldo is stunned during the Champions League group game between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid on November 1, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo 'decides to leave Real Madrid'
 Roma's Lucas Digne vies with Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during the Champions League match on February 17, 2016
Dani Carvajal: 'I feared retirement'
Griezmann admits Atletico "problems"Sergio Ramos: 'Ronaldo's future is unclear'Casemiro: 'Neymar always welcome at Madrid'Benzema: 'I lost my cool with Mourinho'Nacho: 'We miss Pepe's experience'
Silva: 'Casemiro best DM in the world'Carvajal 'to return against Atletico'Messi calls for Barcelona to sign Alli?Man Utd 'given asking price for Bale'Karim Benzema: 'France return unlikely'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Saul Niguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad on March 1, 2016
Manchester United 'eye £134m summer move for Saul Niguez'
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Barcelona 'holding secret talks with Antoine Griezmann'
 Croatia's forward Mario Mandzukic (L) and Croatia's defender Sime Vrsaljko (2nd L) vie with Mexico players during a Group A football match on June 23, 2014
Enrique Cerezo: 'No Napoli offer for Sime Vrsaljko'
Griezmann admits Atletico "problems"Atletico Madrid 'contact Mesut Ozil'Vrsaljko plays down Atleti exit reportsAtletico to replace Griezmann with Mertens?Torres open to Premier League return?
Atleti president: 'Simeone is untouchable'Report: Atletico set Vrsaljko asking priceAtleti chief: 'Griezmann will get back to best'Man United to extend deals of quartet?Atletico show interest in Ander Herrera?
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1110103042631
2Valencia1183030111927
3Real Madrid117222291323
4Atletico MadridAtletico116501661023
5Villarreal116231811720
6Sevilla116141211119
7Real Sociedad115242421317
8Real Betis115242120117
9Leganes1152498117
10GironaGirona114341316-315
11Celta Vigo114252217514
12Getafe113441513213
13Espanyol11344913-413
14Levante112631215-312
15Athletic Bilbao113261115-411
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo113261320-711
17EibarEibar11227625-198
18AlavesAlaves11209516-116
19Las PalmasLas Palmas11209828-206
20Malaga11119623-174
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 