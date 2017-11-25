Messi: 'I dream of ending career at Barca'

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi expresses his desire to finish his career with the club after putting pen to paper on a new four-year contract.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has revealed that it has always been his "dream" to finish his career at the club having signed a new four-year contract.

The 30-year-old finally put pen to paper on a new deal earlier today which ties him down to the Camp Nou until 2021 unless anyone triggers his mammoth €700m (£626m) release clause.

Messi has often been linked with a move away from Barca in the past and was previously rumoured to want to end his playing career in his home country of Argentina, but he has now expressed his desire to hang up his boots as a one-club man.

"The objective is to continue achieving things and making history," he said in a statement.

"We've been lucky enough to have won a great many things and I hope there will be more in the future.

"I'm happy to continue with the club, which is my home. My dream was to finish my career at Barca and we are moving down that path."

Messi has scored 523 goals in just 602 appearances for Barcelona.