Real Madrid frontman Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly 'explodes' after learning that rival Lionel Messi is now earning 50% more than him.

Real Madrid frontman Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly "furious" over Lionel Messi's new long-term deal with Barcelona.

After months of speculation it was confirmed today that the Argentine has penned a new deal keeping him at Camp Nou until 2021.

The 30-year-old is reported to have an eye-watering release clause of €700m (£626m), while his salary has increased to around £525,000 a week - around £90m over the course of the contact.

That figure gives Messi wages around 50% higher than those of Ronaldo, who is said to pocket around £360,000 weekly with Los Blancos.

According to Diario Gol, Ronaldo "exploded" when he heard the news of Messi's new deal as he has failed with attempts to improve his own terms over recent months.

The Portuguese striker is under contract at the Bernabeu until 2021 but has reportedly grown unhappy with life in the Spanish capital and was linked with a shock return to Manchester United over the summer.