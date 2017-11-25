Cristiano Ronaldo "furious" over new Lionel Messi deal

Ronaldo
© SilverHub
Real Madrid frontman Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly 'explodes' after learning that rival Lionel Messi is now earning 50% more than him.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 15:25 UK

Real Madrid frontman Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly "furious" over Lionel Messi's new long-term deal with Barcelona.

After months of speculation it was confirmed today that the Argentine has penned a new deal keeping him at Camp Nou until 2021.

The 30-year-old is reported to have an eye-watering release clause of €700m (£626m), while his salary has increased to around £525,000 a week - around £90m over the course of the contact.

That figure gives Messi wages around 50% higher than those of Ronaldo, who is said to pocket around £360,000 weekly with Los Blancos.

According to Diario Gol, Ronaldo "exploded" when he heard the news of Messi's new deal as he has failed with attempts to improve his own terms over recent months.

The Portuguese striker is under contract at the Bernabeu until 2021 but has reportedly grown unhappy with life in the Spanish capital and was linked with a shock return to Manchester United over the summer.

Neymar in action during the international friendly between Japan and Brazil on November 10, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Madrid to delay Neymar move
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-2 Malaga - as it happened
 Neymar in action during the international friendly between Japan and Brazil on November 10, 2017
Report: Real Madrid to delay move for Neymar until 2019
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during Real Madrid training on October 31, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo "furious" over new Lionel Messi deal
Result: Real Madrid scrape vital win over MalagaTeam News: Jesus Vallejo replaces Sergio RamosZidane backs "important" BaleRonaldo 'holds secret PSG talks'Marco Asensio to miss Malaga clash
Real Madrid want Adrien Rabiot?Gareth Bale back in Real Madrid trainingReal to make offer for Mauro Icardi?Arsenal in shock move for Gareth Bale?Arsenal make "embarrassing" Benzema offer?
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-2 Malaga - as it happened
 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during his side's Champions League group game against Juventus at the Camp Nou on September 12, 2017
Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona contract
 Neymar in action during the international friendly between Japan and Brazil on November 10, 2017
Report: Real Madrid to delay move for Neymar until 2019
Ronaldo "furious" over new Messi dealLionel Messi: "Man City, PSG are the best"Barca interested in Bernardo Silva?Wenger denies Ozil Barca deal rumoursBarcelona, Valverde clash over Laporte?
Barca concerned over Ozil social life?This weekend's biggest games in world footballOzil 'demands £330,000 a week from Barca'Leon Goretzka agrees to join Barcelona?Messi 'blocks Barcelona's Ozil move'
> Barcelona Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1211103342934
2Valencia1293032112130
3Real Madrid1383225111427
4Atletico MadridAtletico126601661024
5Sevilla127141412222
6Villarreal126331912721
7Real Sociedad125342522318
8Real Betis135352125-418
9Celta Vigo135262419517
10GironaGirona134541417-317
11Leganes13526912-317
12Getafe124441914516
13Levante123631415-115
14EibarEibar134271326-1314
15Espanyol12345915-613
16Athletic Bilbao123361216-412
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo123271523-811
18Malaga1321101128-177
19AlavesAlaves132011722-156
20Las PalmasLas Palmas122010830-226
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 