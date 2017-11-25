Lionel Messi: "Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain are the best"

Lionel Messi:
© SilverHub
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi says that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain 'are two of the strongest teams around'.
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 13:51 UK

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has admitted that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are currently the teams to beat following their impressive starts to the season.

The Citizens have made the best start of any side in Premier League history, racking up 34 points from the first 36 on offer and scoring 40 goals in the process.

PSG, meanwhile, have lived up to the pre-season hype by dropping points in just two of their opening 13 matches, netting an unrivalled 43 goals.

Both teams are also comfortably through to the last 16 of the Champions League, where they will almost certainly avoid a meeting with fellow big boys Barcelona, and Messi is keen to dodge both sides - as well as domestic rivals Real Madrid - further down the line.

"City are one of the strongest teams at the moment, along with PSG," he is quoted as saying by Marca. "They've been the two strongest teams up to this point, but it's a very long season.

"I never dismiss Real Madrid for what they have and their experience, even though now they aren't getting the results people expect. Bayern Munich, too. They're another big team that will be there at the end of the season, but it's true that, today, City and PSG are the best."

Like Man City and PSG, Barcelona top their domestic league after making a fast start under Ernesto Valverde.

Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton on August 21, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
