Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Ramon Calderon hints at Manchester United return for Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says that Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United this summer cannot be ruled out as he 'loves the club'. Read more.

West Ham United 'in pole position to sign Lamine Kone'

A report claims that Sunderland defender Lamine Kone will join West Ham United in a £10m deal, despite his current club wanting closer to £15m. Read more.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'tells Real Madrid teammates he is leaving'

A report claims that Cristiano Ronaldo has made clear he has no future at Real Madrid, leaving Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United on standby to make a huge offer. Read more.

Eric Abidal: 'AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe not worth £120m'

Eric Abidal insists that, while Kylian Mbappe is "a good player", the AS Monaco sensation is simply not worth the £120m certain sides are reportedly willing to pay. Read more.

Ipswich Town snap up striker Joe Garner from Rangers

Joe Garner swaps Rangers for Ipswich Town on a three-year deal after just one season in Scottish football. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur place £50m price tag on midfielder Eric Dier?

Manchester United are still interested in Eric Dier but have been told by Tottenham Hotspur to pay £50m to land his signature, according to a report. Read more.

Hull City: 'No Leicester City offer made for Eldin Jakupovic'

Hull City reject claims that goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic is close to finalising a £2m switch to Leicester City, stressing that no offers have been made. Read more.

Juventus full-back Dani Alves open to Premier League switch

Experienced defender Dani Alves hopes to one day play in the Premier League, having previously knocked back "many offers" from English top-flight clubs. Read more.

Report: Manchester United fall short with second Ivan Perisic bid

A report claims that Inter Milan have knocked back a second bid from Manchester United for winger Ivan Perisic, as they continue to hold out for £44m. Read more.

Lyon: 'No fresh offers for Alexandre Lacazette'

Arsenal have not made an offer for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, contrary to earlier reports in the French media. Read more.

Manchester City decide against meeting Virgil van Dijk valuation?

Manchester City reportedly decide against meeting Southampton's current valuation of Virgil van Dijk, which is said to be £70m. Read more.

Jean-Michel Aulas: 'Lyon want to sign Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore'

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas reveals that he wants to sign in-demand Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore. Read more.

Lee Camp leaves Rotherham United to sign for Cardiff City

Cardiff City announce that they have completed the signing of goalkeeper Lee Camp from Rotherham United. Read more.

Brighton & Hove Albion announce signing of Valencia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan

Brighton & Hove Albion announce the club-record signing of Valencia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan on a five-year contract. Read more.

Derby County to sign Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom

Derby County announce that they have agreed a fee and personal terms to sign Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom. Read more.

Everton, Newcastle United weigh up Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour?

Everton and Newcastle United are currently considering whether to launch a bid for Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour. Read more.

Manchester United show interest in Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly considering whether to make a move for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes. Read more.

Newcastle United, Watford keen to sign Nicolas Pepe?

Newcastle United and Watford are both reportedly interested in signing Angers forward Nicolas Pepe during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Ipswich Town win race to sign Bersant Celina?

Ipswich Town reportedly win the race to sign Manchester City winger Bersant Celina on a season-long loan deal. Read more.

Liverpool to keep Joe Gomez at Anfield?

Liverpool allegedly decide to keep defender Joe Gomez at Anfield after a number of clubs showed an interest in loaning him ahead of next season. Read more.

AS Monaco seal deals for Jordy Gaspar, Diego Benaglio

AS Monaco announce that they have completed the signings of Lyon's Jordy Gaspar and Wolfsburg goalkeeper Diego Benaglio. Read more.

West Ham United end Chris Smalling interest?

West Ham United reportedly withdraw their interest in Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, who has been linked with a move away from the club this summer. Read more.

Liverpool looking to offload Lazar Markovic, Alberto Moreno, Mamadou Sakho

Liverpool are reportedly hopeful of raising around £62m from the sales of Lazar Markovic, Mamadou Sakho and Alberto Moreno this summer. Read more.

Manchester United 'want £45m plus Alvaro Morata for David de Gea'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly tells Real Madrid that it will take £45m plus Alvaro Morata to sign goalkeeper David de Gea this summer. Read more.

Cristiano Ronaldo "really upset" at Real Madrid

A source close to Cristiano Ronaldo confirms that the four-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to leave Real Madrid following allegations of tax fraud. Read more.

Doncaster Rovers sign Chelsea youngster Alex Kiwomya

Doncaster Rovers complete the signing of 21-year-old forward Alex Kiwomya on a three-year deal from Chelsea. Read more.

Chelsea to announce 'mystery signing' on July 1

Chelsea reportedly finalise a deal for their first signing of the summer, but will not reveal the identity of the incoming player until July 1. Read more.

Chelsea 'make £53m bid for Kalidou Koulibaly'

Chelsea reportedly reignite their interest in Kalidou Koulibaly with a £53m bid for the Napoli defender. Read more.

Leicester City 'closing in on Eldin Jakupovic signing'

Leicester City are reportedly close to completing a £2m deal to sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic from Hull City. Read more.

Chris Wood: 'No plans to leave Leeds United'

New Zealand international Chris Wood insists that he has no plans to leave Leeds United this summer as he looks ahead to the 2017-18 campaign. Read more.

Lyon: 'Arsenal have made Alexandre Lacazette offer'

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says that while Arsenal have made "a very nice offer" for Alexandre Lacazette, the Ligue 1 outfit want to keep the Frenchman. Read more.

Thibaut Courtois 'sees Chelsea contract talks stall'

A report claims that contract talks between Thibaut Courtois and Chelsea stall over the Belgian goalkeeper's wage demands. Read more.

Report: Huddersfield Town join Patrick Roberts race

Huddersfield Town reportedly want to sign Manchester City attacker Patrick Roberts ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. Read more.

Report: Sevilla pursuing Chelsea's Kurt Zouma

La Liga outfit Sevilla are reportedly confident of signing Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Report: Watford want Lazar Markovic from Liverpool

A report claims that Watford want to sign Liverpool attacker Lazar Markovic in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Newcastle United, Huddersfield Town 'want Jozo Simunovic'

A report claims that Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town both want to sign Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic this summer. Read more.

Carlos Tevez 'unsure of future'

Shanghai Shenhua forward Carlos Tevez admits that he 'honestly does not know' where he will play his football next season. Read more.

Stoke City: 'Wayne Rooney not a transfer target'

Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes brands rumours linking his club with a move for Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney "wild speculation". Read more.

Stoke City: 'Jack Butland worth more than Jordan Pickford'

Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes suggests that his club would want significantly more than £30m if they were to sell goalkeeper Jack Butland. Read more.

Aidan McAdams 'to leave Celtic for Rangers'

A report claims that Celtic agree to sell Scotland youth goalkeeper Aidan McAdams to rivals Rangers. Read more.

Antonio Conte 'refusing to budge on Diego Costa decision'

A report claims that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is sticking with his decision to sell Diego Costa in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants to leave Real Madrid'

A report claims that Cristiano Ronaldo makes an 'irreversible decision' to leave Real Madrid in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Newcastle United 'eye Lucas Leiva swoop'

A report claims that Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva is a summer transfer target for Newcastle United. Read more.

Emre Can 'to sign new Liverpool deal'

A report claims that German midfielder Emre Can will sign a new four-year contract with Liverpool this summer. Read more.