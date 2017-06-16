A report claims that Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town both want to sign Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic this summer.

Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town are both reportedly interested in signing Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic.

The 22-year-old, who is a former Croatia Under-21 international, joined Celtic from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2015 and made 29 appearances for the Scottish giants in all competitions last season.

According to the Daily Mail, both Newcastle and Huddersfield want Simunovic ahead of the 2017-18 Premier League season, and it is understood that the defender is keen on a move to England.

Burnley, meanwhile, have also been credited with an interest in the £8m-rated Croatian, who came close to leaving Celtic for Serie A outfit Torino last summer, only for the deal to fall through at the final minute.

Simunovic has represented Croatia at every level from the Under-14s, but he is yet to make his senior debut.