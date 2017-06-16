A report claims that Sunderland defender Lamine Kone will join West Ham United in a £10m deal, despite his current club wanting closer to £15m.

West Ham United lead the way for Sunderland defender Lamine Kone and are looking to finalise a deal of around £10m, according to a report.

The 28-year-old is almost certain to be on his way out of the Stadium of Light this summer following the Black Cats' relegation to the second tier.

West Bromwich Albion are also said to be keen on the centre-back as they attempt to strengthen at the back, but The Mirror claims that West Ham are close to sealing a transfer.

Despite Sunderland holding out for £15m, United are confident that their £10m bid will be enough - £8m less than Everton tabled last summer when seeing their approach rejected.

Kone made 31 appearances for Sunderland last season, all but one of which came in the club's doomed Premier League campaign.