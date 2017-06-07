West Bromwich Albion reportedly show an interest in signing Sunderland defender Lamine Kone during the summer transfer window.

Sunderland defender Lamine Kone has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for West Bromwich Albion.

Kone has spent the last 18 months at the Stadium of Light, but he was unable to help the club to Premier League survival this season.

According to Sky Sports News, West Brom are hopeful of taking advantage of Sunderland's recent plight by securing a deal for the 28-year-old.

The Baggies are known to be in the market for centre-backs due to the departure of Jonas Olsson and Gareth McAuley now reaching the age of 37.

Last summer, the Black Cats allegedly turned down big-money offers for the defender, with Everton missing out on his signature.

However, due to Sunderland potentially being in need of reducing their wage bill, they are unlikely to attract the same level of bids and West Brom hope to capitalise in order to sign a player who has 45 Premier League appearances to his name.