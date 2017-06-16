New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City decide against meeting Virgil van Dijk valuation?

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Manchester City reportedly decide against meeting Southampton's current valuation of Virgil van Dijk, which is said to be £70m.
Friday, June 16, 2017 at 19:36 UK

Manchester City have reportedly decided against paying £70m for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

It has been claimed for some time that City are one of a number of clubs interested in signing the Netherlands international, and it appeared that their chances had increased when Liverpool pulled out of the race.

However, with Southampton keen to keep the player, they have set his asking price at £70m and according to the Manchester Evening News, City have decided to rule out the possibility of going above their own valuation.

It has been suggested that City are open to spending above £50m for Van Dijk, but they will not entertain the idea of raising that to £60m.

Their stance appears to leave Chelsea as the frontrunners for the 25-year-old, but they, too, may baulk at going as high as £70m.

Since the Saints paid £11.5m for his signature in September 2015, Van Dijk has made 55 appearances in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte celebrates Chelsea's Premier League win over Watford on May 15, 2017
More Chelsea News
 Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Antonio Conte 'fully committed to Chelsea'
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, Chelsea'
More Manchester City News
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, Chelsea'
 Antonio Conte celebrates Chelsea's Premier League win over Watford on May 15, 2017
Chelsea to announce 'mystery signing' on July 1
More Southampton News
Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017
Southampton sack Claude Puel after just one season
 Manchester United manager Ryan Giggs walks to the dugout prior to kick-off against Norwich in the Premier League match on April 26, 2014
Ryan Giggs 'keen on Southampton job'
