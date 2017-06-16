New Transfer Talk header

Jean-Michel Aulas: 'Lyon want to sign Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore'

Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas reveals that he wants to sign in-demand Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore.
Friday, June 16, 2017

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that the club are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore.

The 21-year-old is back at Stamford Bridge after netting 13 goals in 37 appearances during a loan spell at Ajax, but he remains wanted by a number of clubs around Europe.

Both Everton and West Ham United have been credited with an interest in the forward, but Aulas has said that the French outfit are keen on tying up a deal for the Burkina Faso international.

He told reporters: "We want to bring Bertrand Traore to the club. There are advanced talks there, but many clubs are interested. We absolutely want to do the deal."

Traore has scored a total of four goals from 16 outings for Chelsea, with his last appearance coming in May 2016.

