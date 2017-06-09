Everton and West Ham United both reportedly join the race to try to sign Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore.

Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore has reportedly started to attract interest from both Everton and West Ham United.

After impressing during a loan spell at Ajax, Traore is wanted by a number of clubs and there is currently no suggestion that Chelsea are keen to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

According to Foot Mercato, Everton may look to pounce for the 21-year-old if Romelu Lukaku moves in the opposition direction.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has previously hinted that he is in the market for wingers, and with Traore able to fill in out wide as well as up front, he could prove to be the perfect candidate.

It has been suggested that £17m may be enough for a deal to take place for a player who has featured 16 times in the Chelsea first team.

Borussia Monchengladbach, Lille, Lyon and Schalke 04 are also said to hold an interest in Traore.