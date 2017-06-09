New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Everton, West Ham United join race for Bertrand Traore?

Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
© Getty Images
Everton and West Ham United both reportedly join the race to try to sign Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 13:03 UK

Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore has reportedly started to attract interest from both Everton and West Ham United.

After impressing during a loan spell at Ajax, Traore is wanted by a number of clubs and there is currently no suggestion that Chelsea are keen to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

According to Foot Mercato, Everton may look to pounce for the 21-year-old if Romelu Lukaku moves in the opposition direction.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has previously hinted that he is in the market for wingers, and with Traore able to fill in out wide as well as up front, he could prove to be the perfect candidate.

It has been suggested that £17m may be enough for a deal to take place for a player who has featured 16 times in the Chelsea first team.

Borussia Monchengladbach, Lille, Lyon and Schalke 04 are also said to hold an interest in Traore.

Idrissa Gueye in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea keen on Idrissa Gueye?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Bertrand Traore, Romelu Lukaku, Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Atletico Madrid to loan Diego Costa to China?
 Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Antonio Conte's text to Diego Costa revealed?
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Liverpool apologise to Southampton, end interest in Virgil van Dijk
Everton, West Ham join race for Traore?Chelsea keen on Mahrez, Sandro?Conte 'decided Costa fate in November'Chelsea keen on Idrissa Gueye?Chelsea enter race for Kylian Mbappe?
Mbappe to extend Monaco contract?Chelsea to swap Matic for Bonucci?Agent: 'Morata wants more playing time'Van Dijk responds to transfer talkCosta: 'Atletico return would be nice'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Everton News
Wayne Rooney applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Wayne Rooney to see out Manchester United contract?
 Arouna Kone of Everton celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Sunderland at Goodison Park on November 1, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
Arouna Kona, Conor McAleny among Everton released list
 Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Everton, West Ham United join race for Bertrand Traore?
Everton take interest in Ruffier?Chelsea keen on Idrissa Gueye?Wayne Rooney 'unwilling to take pay cut'Koeman given green light to spend big?PL quartet interested in Coventry youngster?
Lukaku: 'Staying at Everton not an option'Lukaku to choose Chelsea over United?Lukaku: 'My future has been decided'Bayern 'to hijack Romelu Lukaku pursuit'Bolton teenager 'attracts Prem interest'
> Everton Homepage
More West Ham United News
Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Everton, West Ham United join race for Bertrand Traore?
 Sports Mole logo
Henry Onyekuru: 'I want first-team football'
 Jonathan Calleri in action for West Ham United on August 21, 2016
Las Palmas, Malaga to move for West Ham United flop Jonathan Calleri?
West Ham 'considering Max Kruse bid'West Ham favourites to sign Onyekuru?Sevilla favourites to sign Batshuayi?West Ham make £4m bid for Mexican winger?Everton linked with West Ham's Obiang
West Ham join race to sign Grosicki?West Ham to loan Oxford out to Germany?Report: Newcastle leading race for SemedoReport: Brighton want Robert SnodgrassBilic gives credit to West Ham supporters
> West Ham United Homepage
More Borussia Monchengladbach News
Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Everton, West Ham United join race for Bertrand Traore?
 Reece Oxford of West Ham looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
West Ham United to loan out Reece Oxford to Borussia Monchengladbach?
 Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action for Manchester United on September 29, 2016
Borussia Monchengladbach to move for Manchester United's Timothy Fosu-Mensah?
Liverpool target Dahoud agrees Dortmund switchDahoud snubs Liverpool for Dortmund?EL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawConte to give chance to defender next season?Arsenal, Chelsea 'chase Nigerian starlet'
Man Utd draw Rostov in Europa LeagueEL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outGladbach: 'Dahoud has not agreed deal to leave'Report: Mahmoud Dahoud on Chelsea radarEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
> Borussia Monchengladbach Homepage
More Lille News
Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Everton, West Ham United join race for Bertrand Traore?
 Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Report: Claudio Bravo on radar of Ligue 1 side Lille
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United plan move for Metz youngster Ismaila Sarr?
Report: Arsenal target Sebastien CorchiaReport: Palace eye Soualiho MeiteArsenal, Chelsea 'chase Nigerian starlet'Guardiola: 'Bielsa best coach in the world'Lille confirm Marcelo Bielsa appointment
Lille move for Michy Batshuayi?Hazard scored 'drunk hat-trick', claims ex-teammateMatip to face three-week suspension?Saints seal club-record signing of BoufalBoufal set for Southampton medical
> Lille Homepage
More Lyon News
Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Everton, West Ham United join race for Bertrand Traore?
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Arsene Wenger 'steps up £50m Alexandre Lacazette pursuit'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Alexandre Lacazette: 'I could wait for Atletico Madrid'
Liverpool to open talks over Lacazette?Lyon president provides Lacazette updateMan United 'to launch £50m Lacazette bid'Chelsea take interest in Corentin Tolisso?Lyon 'make £10.5m bid' for Hernandez
Eight United players in EL squad of seasonAtleti reach agreement to sign Lacazette?Nancy down despite final-day winLacazette to leave Lyon this summerLyon chairman hints at Lacazette exit
> Lyon Homepage
More Schalke 04 News
Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Everton, West Ham United join race for Bertrand Traore?
 Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Mesut Ozil: Family "would be very happy" with Schalke 04 return
 Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Arsenal confirm Sead Kolasinac signing
Max Meyer rejects Schalke contractArsenal close to announcing Kolasinac deal?Kolasinac 'was wanted by Man City, Liverpool'Arsenal 'wrap up deal for Sead Kolasinac'Kolasinac 'agrees personal terms with Arsenal'
Arsenal target makes decision on future?Kolasinac to choose between Arsenal, Milan?Report: Arsenal beat Everton to Sead KolasinacHuntelaar confirms Schalke 04 exitSchalke set asking price for Arsenal target?
> Schalke 04 Homepage



Tables
 