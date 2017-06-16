Chelsea reportedly finalise a deal for their first signing of the summer, but will not reveal the identity of the incoming player until July 1.

The Premier League champions have been linked with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, with manager Antonio Conte reportedly keen to make up to six new signings.

The Evening Standard reports that they have already finalised terms with one new player, but have decided to delay the announcement until the transfer window officially opens on July 1.

It is thought that the mystery signing is goalkeeper Willy Caballero, who is a free agent having been released by Manchester City at the end of last season.

Chelsea are in the market for a back-up to Thibaut Courtois following Asmir Begovic's £10m move to Bournemouth and reportedly see the 35-year-old Caballero as the perfect option to provide competition for the number one jersey.

Caballero made 27 appearances across all competitions for Man City last season, 17 of which came in the Premier League.