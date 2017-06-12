New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Sokratis Papastathopoulos on Chelsea, Arsenal radar

Dortmund's Sokratis celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Stuttgart on November 1, 2013
© AFP
Borussia Dortmund and Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is reported to be a transfer target for Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 11:12 UK

Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea and Arsenal, according to reports.

The 29-year-old made 41 appearances under the now-departed Thomas Tuchel as the Bundesliga club qualified for the Champions League and won the DFB-Pokal last season.

According to Goal.com, Blues boss Antonio Conte is looking at Sokratis as a fallback option should he miss out on Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and Juventus's Leonardo Bonucci.

The report also suggests that Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is determined to strengthen his defence further following the signing of Schalke 04 centre-back Sead Kolasinac.

Sokratis, a Greece international, is contracted to Dortmund until 2019.

Juventus's Leonardo Bonucci in action against Roma on May 14, 2017
Read Next:
Chiellini: 'Bonucci going nowhere'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte, Virgil van Dijk, Leonardo Bonucci, Arsene Wenger, Sead Kolasinac, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'willing to pay £50m for Real Madrid ace James Rodriguez'
 Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
West Ham United 'to make audacious bid for Olivier Giroud'
 Dortmund's Sokratis celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Stuttgart on November 1, 2013
Report: Sokratis Papastathopoulos on Chelsea, Arsenal radar
Koscielny not ruling out Marseille switchMahrez: 'No offers made by Arsenal, Barca'Arsenal keen on Sunderland youngsters?Serge Gnabry joins Bayern MunichMahrez 'prefers Barca move over Arsenal'
Buffon welcomes Szczesny, Donnarumma linksLiverpool to table £40m offer for Ox?Arsenal 'lining up £10m Golovin offer'Pickford: 'I want no distractions at Euros'Arsenal join race for Hakan Calhanoglu?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Report: John Terry in talks over move to Aston Villa
 Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Diego Costa: 'I will not fight for Chelsea place'
 Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Barcelona 'lining up £88m Marco Verratti bid'
Chelsea starlet Abraham undecided on futureBegovic excited by Bournemouth projectSokratis on Chelsea, Arsenal radar?Diego Costa waiting on Chelsea decisionChiellini: 'Bonucci going nowhere'
Verratti 'informs PSG of plans to leave'Liverpool investigated over Solanke signing?Mahrez 'prefers Barca move over Arsenal'Man City 'withdraw Van Dijk interest'Christensen to begin pre-season with Chelsea
> Chelsea Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Dortmund's Sokratis celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Stuttgart on November 1, 2013
Report: Sokratis Papastathopoulos on Chelsea, Arsenal radar
 Serge Gnabry in action for Arsenal on January 24, 2014
Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry joins Bayern Munich
 Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Marco Reus determined to overcome latest injury hurdle
Liverpool to sign Turkish winger Mor?Serge Gnabry to leave Werder BremenReport: Tottenham eye Ginter moveDortmund complete Philipp signingMan Utd return to top of rich list
Pulisic: 'No move to England this summer'Agent: "Balotelli will play for Dortmund"Umtiti: 'Barcelona want Ousmane Dembele'Dortmund confirm Peter Bosz appointmentReport: Barcelona show interest in Dembele
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



Tables
 