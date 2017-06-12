Borussia Dortmund and Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is reported to be a transfer target for Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal.

The 29-year-old made 41 appearances under the now-departed Thomas Tuchel as the Bundesliga club qualified for the Champions League and won the DFB-Pokal last season.

According to Goal.com, Blues boss Antonio Conte is looking at Sokratis as a fallback option should he miss out on Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and Juventus's Leonardo Bonucci.

The report also suggests that Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is determined to strengthen his defence further following the signing of Schalke 04 centre-back Sead Kolasinac.

Sokratis, a Greece international, is contracted to Dortmund until 2019.