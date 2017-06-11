Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson is back on Liverpool's list of defensive targets after dropping their interest in Southampton's Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool will reportedly rekindle their interest in Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson after missing out on the signing of Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds made Van Dijk their top transfer priority, all but agreeing a deal with the Southampton defender but being forced to drop their interest due to allegations of tapping-up.

Now that their pursuit of the Dutchman is at an end, The Sun reports that former target Gibson is back on their radar as they desperately attempt to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Gibson is also said to be attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur, West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City, however, having stood out in an otherwise disappointing campaign as Boro dropped into the Championship.

The 24-year-old, who helped his side to 11 clean sheets during their short top-flight stay, recently admitted that he is unsure whether he will remain at the Riverside Stadium beyond the summer.