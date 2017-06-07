New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool apologise to Southampton, end interest in Virgil van Dijk

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Liverpool apologise to Southampton and end their interest in signing defender Virgil van Dijk during the summer transfer window.
Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Liverpool have released a statement where they have apologised to Southampton for their interest in Virgil van Dijk.

In recent weeks, Liverpool have been strongly associated with a move for the Saints defender and it had appeared that a £50m transfer had been in the offering.

However, earlier this week, it was claimed that Southampton had called on the Premier League to investigate an alleged illegal approach from the Merseyside giants, a move which has led to Liverpool withdrawing their interest in the Netherlands international.

A statement read: "Liverpool Football Club would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation regarding Southampton Football Club and player transfers between the two clubs.

"We apologise to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil van Dijk.

"We respect Southampton's position and can confirm we have ended any interest in the player."

The developments could potentially let in either Manchester City or Chelsea, who are also said to be willing to meet Van Dijk's reported asking price.

Ryan Bertrand in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
