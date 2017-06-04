Southampton star Virgil van Dijk is set on a move to Manchester City after snubbing both Chelsea and Liverpool, according to reports.

Manchester City have beaten Liverpool and Chelsea to the signing of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, according to reports.

The 25-year-old, who only signed a new six-year contract at St Mary's last summer, is believed to be a transfer target for some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

According to The Mirror, Van Dijk is set to earn over £200,000 a week in a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium following a £60m move from the south coast.

The report also suggests that the Dutch centre-back was happy with the prospect of switches to both Anfield and Stamford Bridge, but ultimately decided that linking up with Pep Guardiola was the move for him.

Van Dijk has played 55 times for the Saints since moving from Celtic for £11.5m almost two years ago and has been out with an ankle injury since January.