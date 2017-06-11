New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City 'withdraw interest in signing Virgil van Dijk'

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Manchester City are reportedly the latest side to withdraw their interest in signing Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, leaving Chelsea as his only possible destination.
Manchester City reportedly have no intention of reviving their interest in defender Virgil van Dijk as they feel that he has been overvalued by Southampton.

The Netherlands international's future is currently in limbo after Liverpool were forced to pull out of a move due to their illegal pursuit.

Liverpool had agreed personal terms with the centre-back without his club side's knowledge, with Jurgen Klopp - said to have sent the player secret video messages to push through a move - happy to pay £50m to land his man, only for a public apology to then be issued.

Man City and Chelsea had both shown an interest in Van Dijk, but The Mirror claims that the Citizens no longer want the 25-year-old because they do not see him as being the world's most expensive defender.

Southampton were reportedly hoping to hold out for a sum of £70m while Chelsea and City were still interested, but could now accept a lower fee if the Blues pounce.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
