Manchester City are reportedly the latest side to withdraw their interest in signing Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, leaving Chelsea as his only possible destination.

The Netherlands international's future is currently in limbo after Liverpool were forced to pull out of a move due to their illegal pursuit.

Liverpool had agreed personal terms with the centre-back without his club side's knowledge, with Jurgen Klopp - said to have sent the player secret video messages to push through a move - happy to pay £50m to land his man, only for a public apology to then be issued.

Man City and Chelsea had both shown an interest in Van Dijk, but The Mirror claims that the Citizens no longer want the 25-year-old because they do not see him as being the world's most expensive defender.

Southampton were reportedly hoping to hold out for a sum of £70m while Chelsea and City were still interested, but could now accept a lower fee if the Blues pounce.