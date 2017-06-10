Virgil van Dijk 'received secret messages from Jurgen Klopp'

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp met with Virgil van Dijk for face-to-face talks and sent him video messages to encourage him to join the club, according to a report.
Southampton are reportedly furious with Liverpool's conduct in their illegal pursuit of Virgil van Dijk after it emerged that Jurgen Klopp sent the defender secret video messages.

The Reds were forced into issuing an embarrassing public apology to the Saints earlier this week and pulled out of their attempt to land the £50m-rated Dutchman.

Liverpool were reported to the Premier League by Southampton for the way they went about their business, trying to entice Van Dijk to Merseyside behind the back of his current club, where he is still under contract for the next five years.

According to Yahoo! Sport, Klopp not only met with the centre-back for face-to-face talks but also sent him messages to outline exactly where he would fit into his plans upon joining.

It is claimed that Van Dijk had already finalised personal terms with Liverpool, despite strong interest from Manchester City and Chelsea, but his future is now uncertain after the Reds withdrew their interest.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
