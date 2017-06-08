Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk posts a cryptic message suggesting he is considering his future following the breakdown of his proposed move to Liverpool.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has suggested that he is considering his future following the breakdown of his proposed move to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old is understood to have chosen Anfield as his preferred destination this summer despite interest from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, and a £50m switch to Merseyside appeared to be on the cards.

However, after news of the potential deal emerged Southampton lodged a complaint to the Premier League over an alleged illegal approach from Liverpool, causing the Reds to apologise and drop their interest in the Dutchman.

Van Dijk is still thought to be keen on a switch to Liverpool, though, and he posted a cryptic Instagram picture to suggest that he still has thinking to do regarding his next move.

💭 A post shared by Virgil van Dijk (@virgilvandijk) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:58am PDT





The latest reports suggest that Southampton have now upped their asking price for the defender to £75m.