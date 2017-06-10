Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly attracting interest from Brighton & Hove Albion, Bournemouth and Celtic.

A serious knee injury has restricted Gomez's development at Anfield and he was only selected on three occasions by Jurgen Klopp during the most recent campaign.

With the Merseyside giants said to be in the market for a new centre-back, he is likely to find opportunities few and far between next season and according to The Sun, that has led to clubs from both England and Scotland being keen on his signature.

After their promotion to the Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion allegedly want the 20-year-old to strengthen their backline, while Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe would like to take the England Under-21 international to the Vitality Stadium.

North of the border, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers remains a fan of the player after he played a part in signing him for Liverpool in June 2015.

It is uncertain whether Liverpool would entertain a permanent offer at this stage of his career, but a loan move may benefit all parties.