John Terry has reportedly edged closer to a summer switch to Bournemouth after holding discussions with manager Eddie Howe.

The long-serving Chelsea captain has already announced that he is leaving Stamford Bridge, and several teams have been credited with an interest in his signature.

However, Brighton & Hove Albion have allegedly pulled out of the race due to Terry's wage demands but according to The Sun, that is not an issue for Bournemouth.

It has been suggested that the 36-year-old is happy to sign a one-year deal worth £100,000 per week in order to avoid moving house.

If a transfer is completed, it would represent another coup for the Cherries who are closing in on the signing of Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

Howe is looking to build on the club's ninth-place finish in the Premier League table this season.