New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Bournemouth move closer to John Terry deal?

Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Bournemouth reportedly move closer to securing a deal for John Terry after the Chelsea defender held talks with boss Eddie Howe.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 09:58 UK

John Terry has reportedly edged closer to a summer switch to Bournemouth after holding discussions with manager Eddie Howe.

The long-serving Chelsea captain has already announced that he is leaving Stamford Bridge, and several teams have been credited with an interest in his signature.

However, Brighton & Hove Albion have allegedly pulled out of the race due to Terry's wage demands but according to The Sun, that is not an issue for Bournemouth.

It has been suggested that the 36-year-old is happy to sign a one-year deal worth £100,000 per week in order to avoid moving house.

If a transfer is completed, it would represent another coup for the Cherries who are closing in on the signing of Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

Howe is looking to build on the club's ninth-place finish in the Premier League table this season.

John Terry poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Bournemouth 'not interested in Terry'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for John Terry, Eddie Howe, Jermain Defoe, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Bournemouth move closer to John Terry deal?
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Romelu Lukaku: "Staying at Everton is not really an option"
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Romelu Lukaku: 'My future has been decided'
John Terry 'wants £100,000-a-week deal'Report: Juventus considering Matic moveLukaku to choose Chelsea over United?Saints call for Van Dijk investigation?Report: Conte renews interest in Bonucci
Bayern 'to hijack Romelu Lukaku pursuit'Virgil van Dijk 'favours Liverpool move'Report: AC Milan turn attention to CostaNewcastle close to finalising Abraham deal?Chelsea confirm Hazard's three-month layoff
> Chelsea Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Bournemouth move closer to John Terry deal?
 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
Jermain Defoe: 'I've had medical at Bournemouth'
 Part-time ninja Adam Smith in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Adam Smith not interested in talk of Tottenham Hotspur interest
How do new clubs fare in the Premier League?Arsene Wenger 'to pick his successor'Howe hails "outstanding" Begovic captureBournemouth confirm Begovic signingHowe: 'We will look to develop Ibe'
Chelsea 'accept Bournemouth Begovic bid'Bournemouth 'on verge of Begovic deal'Bournemouth, Watford monitoring Lee Grant?Bournemouth 'not interested in Terry'Cook pens long-term deal with Bournemouth
> Bournemouth Homepage



Tables
 