John Terry 'wants £100,000-a-week deal'

John Terry poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
A report claims that Brighton & Hove Albion pull out of the race to sign John Terry after learning that the former Chelsea captain wants a £100,000-a-week contact.
Former Chelsea captain John Terry is reportedly demanding £100,000-a-week wages from interested clubs.

The 36-year-old is available on a free transfer this summer after ending his 22-year association with Chelsea, and it is understood that the Englishman is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs.

According to the London Evening Standard, Brighton & Hove Albion wanted to bring the centre-back to the Falmer Stadium, but the newly-promoted club have withdrawn their interest after learning that Terry was demanding £100,000 a week.

The report claims that Terry's basic wage had dropped to £50,000 a week in his final season at Chelsea, but the former England captain is confident that there is a club prepared to meet his demands ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Terry, who is also said to be interesting a number of clubs from the Chinese Super League, took part in Michael Carrick's testimonial match at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Your Comments
 John Terry poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
