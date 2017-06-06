John Terry 'wants £100,000-a-week deal'

A report claims that Brighton & Hove Albion pull out of the race to sign John Terry after learning that the former Chelsea captain wants a £100,000-a-week contact.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry is reportedly demanding £100,000-a-week wages from interested clubs.

The 36-year-old is available on a free transfer this summer after ending his 22-year association with Chelsea, and it is understood that the Englishman is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs.

According to the London Evening Standard, Brighton & Hove Albion wanted to bring the centre-back to the Falmer Stadium, but the newly-promoted club have withdrawn their interest after learning that Terry was demanding £100,000 a week.

The report claims that Terry's basic wage had dropped to £50,000 a week in his final season at Chelsea, but the former England captain is confident that there is a club prepared to meet his demands ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Terry, who is also said to be interesting a number of clubs from the Chinese Super League, took part in Michael Carrick's testimonial match at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.