Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe acknowledges that he has already had a medical at Bournemouth ahead of a transfer later this summer.

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has admitted that he is on the brink of completing a move to Bournemouth.

After the Black Cats were relegated to the Championship, a clause in Defoe's contract meant that he was allowed to talk to other clubs ahead of a transfer in the summer.

It had been reported that he had already held talks and a medical with the Cherries before joining up with the England squad, and the forward has acknowledged that he has all but signed for Eddie Howe's team.

The 34-year-old told BBC Radio 5 live: "It's out there, a lot of people obviously knew, I did a medical and said when this is finished and I've had a break, come July everyone will know anyway."

During his time with the North-East outfit, Defoe has scored 37 goals in 93 appearances in all competitions.

Should the transfer be made official, it will mark his second stint with Bournemouth having previously spent much of the 2000-01 season at the club on loan from West Ham United.