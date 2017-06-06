New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jermain Defoe: 'I've had medical at Bournemouth'

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe acknowledges that he has already had a medical at Bournemouth ahead of a transfer later this summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 18:37 UK

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has admitted that he is on the brink of completing a move to Bournemouth.

After the Black Cats were relegated to the Championship, a clause in Defoe's contract meant that he was allowed to talk to other clubs ahead of a transfer in the summer.

It had been reported that he had already held talks and a medical with the Cherries before joining up with the England squad, and the forward has acknowledged that he has all but signed for Eddie Howe's team.

The 34-year-old told BBC Radio 5 live: "It's out there, a lot of people obviously knew, I did a medical and said when this is finished and I've had a break, come July everyone will know anyway."

During his time with the North-East outfit, Defoe has scored 37 goals in 93 appearances in all competitions.

Should the transfer be made official, it will mark his second stint with Bournemouth having previously spent much of the 2000-01 season at the club on loan from West Ham United.

John Terry poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Bournemouth 'not interested in Terry'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jermain Defoe, Eddie Howe, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
Jermain Defoe: 'I've had medical at Bournemouth'
 Part-time ninja Adam Smith in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Adam Smith not interested in talk of Tottenham Hotspur interest
 Huddersfield Town celebrate promotion to the Premier League on May 29, 2017
How do new clubs fare in the Premier League?
Arsene Wenger 'to pick his successor'Howe hails "outstanding" Begovic captureBournemouth confirm Begovic signingHowe: 'We will look to develop Ibe'Chelsea 'accept Bournemouth Begovic bid'
Bournemouth 'on verge of Begovic deal'Bournemouth, Watford monitoring Lee Grant?Bournemouth 'not interested in Terry'Cook pens long-term deal with BournemouthDefoe 'agrees three-year Bournemouth deal'
> Bournemouth Homepage
More Sunderland News
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Arsenal turn attention to Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford?
 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
Jermain Defoe: 'I've had medical at Bournemouth'
 Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
Derek McInnes 'seeking assurances from Sunderland over transfer budget'
Wolves hold interest in John O'Shea?Family: Bradley Lowery has "only weeks to live"Giggs: 'No contact with Boro, Sunderland'Newton takes interest in Sunderland job?Everton 'unwilling to pay £30m for Pickford'
Giggs 'not in running for Sunderland job'Sunderland want £30m for Pickford?Pardew: 'Sunderland not the club for me'McInnes not distracted by Sunderland linksHoneyman signs new Sunderland contract
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
 