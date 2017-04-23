Apr 23, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Crystal Palace
 

Lucas Leiva, Ragnar Klavan, Joel Matip doubtful for Crystal Palace match

Ragnar Klavan in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may hand Joe Gomez a first league start since September 2015 against Crystal Palace, due to fitness concerns over three defensive players.
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool could be without more first-team stars for the visit of Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon due to a fresh trio of fitness concerns.

The Reds are already having to make do without Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana, the former of whom may not return this season, while Lucas Leiva, Ragnar Klavan and Joel Matip are also doubtful.

Klopp may be forced into a reshuffle for Sunday afternoon's clash at Anfield, as all three defensive options to partner Dejan Lovren in the heart of the back four could miss out.

"[We have] a few little things from the last game, it doesn't make it much easier," he told reporters. "Little bit muscle problems, Joel Matip, Lucas Leiva [and] still a problem with Ragnar Klavan.

"[Klavan] was a very, very small medial ligament, but could be also really not enough time until Crystal Palace."

Klopp may turn to Joe Gomez should all three players miss out, with the 19-year-old in line to make his first Premier League start since September 2015.

Dejan Lovren in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
