Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may hand Joe Gomez a first league start since September 2015 against Crystal Palace, due to fitness concerns over three defensive players.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool could be without more first-team stars for the visit of Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon due to a fresh trio of fitness concerns.

The Reds are already having to make do without Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana, the former of whom may not return this season, while Lucas Leiva, Ragnar Klavan and Joel Matip are also doubtful.

Klopp may be forced into a reshuffle for Sunday afternoon's clash at Anfield, as all three defensive options to partner Dejan Lovren in the heart of the back four could miss out.

"[We have] a few little things from the last game, it doesn't make it much easier," he told reporters. "Little bit muscle problems, Joel Matip, Lucas Leiva [and] still a problem with Ragnar Klavan.

"[Klavan] was a very, very small medial ligament, but could be also really not enough time until Crystal Palace."

Klopp may turn to Joe Gomez should all three players miss out, with the 19-year-old in line to make his first Premier League start since September 2015.